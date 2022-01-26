SiteAware raises $15 million to expand drone-linked construction verification system

Construction sector tech services provider SiteAware has raised $15 million Series B funding to expand client adoption of its Digital Construction Verification platform, part of its aim to make the drone-linked, artificial intelligence-enhanced asset the new standard throughout the US building industry.

SiteAware’s Digital Construction Verification (DCV) system relies on a full range of building blueprint and specification data to create a model – something like an anticipated twin – of what the completed structure is designed to become. It then uses drones, on-site cameras, and people on the ground with sensors to continually collect information on the structure as construction progresses, which is compared against the computer clone of the expected final result. In doing so, DCV allows developers, contractors, and site managers to gauge both the pace and quality of work as it’s completed – alerting them to costly scheduling lags, and even costlier flaws needing correction.

Relying on the initial, digitally projected 3D model of the final building as its reference, DCV continuously takes in data as the site develops, providing real-time feedback of whether progress has strictly adhered to plans. When various AI-assisted applications turn up flaws or errors, the platform issues warnings to managers – as well as ways the shortcomings can be rectified fast and efficiently.

In that way, the turnkey DCV platform alerts planners to problems as soon as they arise, and avoids those being compounded by additional construction atop them. That automated scrutiny limits costs incurred by remedial work to errors detected early compared to efforts required when mistakes are discovered late in the game. That, in turn, minimizes unexpected and unwanted fees linked to late completion, and insurance and liability risks from defects.

DCV’s use of drones and ground cameras to reduce or eliminate such over-runs are no small consideration for construction projects. According to some estimates, those additional costs can increase the final price a property buyer pays by 10% to 30%.

“Given the complexity inherent in today’s building processes due to the number of people involved, construction errors and the resulting need for rework are an ever-increasing problem,” said Zeev Braude, CEO of SiteAware. “SiteAware’s software provides construction companies access to data they never had before, preventing these errors and the need for rework from the outset instead of managing them after the fact. Companies that have adopted SiteAware’s technology have achieved dramatic acceleration of schedules, and streamlined work processes with all parties involved in a construction project.”

Despite the advantages DCV offers potential users, stakeholders in the construction sector of all sizes have been slow to adopt advanced tech solutions to mitigate problems they routinely encounter. That hesitation is in part what SiteAware will use its new funding to overcome, with aims of not only expanding its client list, but making DCV the industry standard for keeping projects on time and as close to flawless as possible.

“SiteAware’s DCV is a game-changer for the construction industry,” said Emanuel Timor, general partner at the newly investing fund, Vertex. “As the first mover in this new category, SiteAware is blazing a trail for the entire construction industry to follow, ultimately allowing the sector to leverage technologies that will make it more efficient, transparent and smarter.”

