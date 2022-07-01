Parrot finds (and fixes) 595 bugs in its drone flying app FreeFlight

FreeFlight 7, the app Parrot specifically designed for its newest ANAFI Ai aircraft, has received a major update that, among other things, fixes at least 595 bugs. Parrot is calling the update its “biggest step forward” since the release of the ANAFI Ai drone.

Parrot says its engineering department has been “working day and night” on customer feedback to make the software more robust and ensure that FreeFlight 7 complements the function of the $4,000 ANAFI Ai drone.

In addition to the 595 bug fixes, version 7.3.0 of the app is rolling out now with the following updates:

You can now manually adjust the position of the Point of Interest and the Waypoint position on the video feedback of the Touch&Fly interface. There’s a new button to help resume interrupted Flight Plan/Photogrammetry missions. A new progress bar has been added to disable Obstacle Avoidance when the drone is stuck, while new vibrating and ringing alerts have also been added.

Moreover, you can expect helpful drone information through the battery health management interface. The app gallery is getting a new photo preview feature for quicker media browsing.

On the regulatory front, the ANAFI Ai now supports DRI format conformity for C1 regulation.

As for flight behavior, Parrot says RTH will be launched if a Flight Plan is interrupted. The update also brings downward flight enhancements and improvements to landing behavior.

Media management upgrades include a new auto record strategy and media naming format change. Also, videos and photos will now only be recorded between the first and last waypoint during a Flight Plan. Meanwhile, digital signature has been disabled as a default setting.

For better connectivity, P2P 4G connection has been enabled on the ANAFI Ai drone.

Parrots sums up:

We went into great detail to ensure the best flying experience for our users. We will keep up with our efforts to raise the bar at the highest level.

