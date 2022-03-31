Autel wins Best of the Best of Red Dot Design Award for its Lite+ and Nano+ drones

The last year has been pretty good for drone pilots of all levels. Whether you are an entry-level flyer or a professional looking for the best thing money can buy, something new probably came out that popped your attention. Autel‘s entry into the consumer market made maybe one of the more significant impacts on the industry, and for that, they received the “Best of the Best” distinction at this year’s Red Dot Design Awards.

Autel’s Nano and Nano+ pushed the consumer market

Before, if you wanted a sub-250 gram drone, you either had to choose the DJI Mini, a great drone, or find a cheap one off Amazon. It was safe to say that DJI had the market cornered for some time. Autel’s Nano series can change that.

Packing in a fantastic camera and obstacle avoidance into a small drone is impressive. We expect a response from DJI soon with its Mini 3, maybe sometime this month, but Autel’s first consumer-focused drone brings some good competition for now.

To achieve this goal, we started from the size, structure, weight, materials and technology of the aircraft … we started from the appearance, then worked on the structural design and material molding. Boming Lu, EVO Nano+ co-designer

Autel Lite+ also bringing competition to DJI

Autel’s Lite and Lite+ drones brought some well-needed competition to DJI and Skydio’s grasp on the enthusiast’s market. Bring the same payload as its older sibling, the EVO II, there shouldn’t be anything stopping you from getting the shots you want.

While the release of these two drones could have been smoother, Autel doesn’t sound like it will back down from competing with DJI, which brings hope future iterations of these drones will push what is possible even more. With the weather improving in the northern parts of the US, we should hopefully have a full review of these drones, including a hands-on with the new Dynamic Tracking on the Lite+.

