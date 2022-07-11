Drone deals to look out for ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day event

Tomorrow starts the big Amazon Prime Day event that will last 48 hours and feature loads of savings across the site. While deals on drones are hard to come by, a few are out there. And, there are also a lot of accessories you might need to go alongside your drone.

Actual drone deals during Amazon Prime Day

Most notably, you will find Autel discounting its newest drones, the Nano+ and Lite+, by 20%. I’ve been able to fly both of these drones for some time now and think they would be great pickups at those prices. The Lite+ has become my go-to drone for aerial photography with the massive 6K sensor on the front of it. The deal is only available on July 12 and 13, so make sure you set a reminder if you are looking to add an Autel drone to your collection.

Another drone on sale is ZeroZero’s VCOPTR Falcon that we featured at the beginning of this month. The two-rotor drone with an extra battery and other items can be found for $899 ($300 off). It’s a unique and fun drone to fly if that is something you’re looking to have.

Other deals to support your drone use

Of course you need more than just drones to capture awesome aerial footage. First off, you need a place to store all of the video! Samsung, Lexar, and PNY are all having sales on MicroSD cards capable of recording your drone’s video capture.

Samsung Pro Endurance 128 GB – $19.99 (reg. $27.99)

Lexas PLAY 256 GB – $29.99 (reg. $45.99)

PNY Elite-X 64 GB 3-pack – $18.49 (reg. $27.99)

If you are looking for a place to offload your footage out in the field, Western Digital has a couple portable SSDs on sale that you can grab for $109.99 (reg. $199.99). While I wouldn’t suggest using a hard drive out in the field, if you need something that will stay on your desk while being used, there are plenty of external hard drives on sale. Western Digital has a 1 TB option for as low as $50.99 (reg. $59.99) and 5 TB version for $118.99 (reg. 164.99). Toshiba also has a wide range of options for potable HDDs for as low as $44.99

If you need something bigger, maybe for permanent storage of past projects, then both Western Digital and TERRAMASTER have savings for multi-drive NAS solutions.

Most of these deals are already available for you to take advantage of on Amazon. Many more deals will show up tomorrow as Prime Day kicks into full swing. We suggest following along with 9to5Toys as we cover the 48 hour event around the clock.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos