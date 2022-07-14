Zipline is expanding its medical drone delivery service to Washington state

Medical drone delivery pioneer Zipline is joining forces with MultiCare Health System, a not-for-profit healthcare organization in Washington, to launch the state’s first commercial drone deliveries.

According to the companies, Zipline’s electric, autonomous drones should start delivering a range of medical products throughout MultiCare’s network of facilities by 2024. The plan is to serve hospitals, laboratories, and doctors’ offices in the Tacoma area first, and then expand to other Pacific Northwest facilities.

Florence Chang, president of MultiCare, stresses that the partnership will create a faster, on-demand delivery model for MultiCare’s providers and improve the patient experience. Chang says:

Making sure our providers have what they need, when they need it, is a critical part of providing affordable and accessible care to patients.

Keller Rinaudo, cofounder and CEO of Zipline, points out that his company’s instant delivery solution helps doctors create a better experience for their patients without any delays, missed appointments, or unnecessary stress and hassle. “At the same time, the healthcare system grows stronger, more reliable, and more efficient,” Rinaudo says.

Zipline has flown over 24 million miles and made more than 335,000 deliveries in operations that span the US, Japan, Rwanda, and Ghana. The company sees its fleet of electric delivery drones as a sustainable solution to increase healthcare access and convenience, reducing street congestion and cutting emissions by upwards of 96% when compared to standard modes of transport.

