Archer taps FACC to supply eVTOL air taxi wing and fuselage components

Archer Aviation has selected the Austrian group FACC to supply critical fuselage and wing components in the electric takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) the company is developing for post-certification air taxi use.

Archer made the announcement as part of its push to obtain Federal Aviation Administration Type Certification of its eVTOL air taxi craft, an objective the company seeks to fulfill in 2024 after it began prototype testing in the final weeks of last year. As part of that, it will turn to FACC to design, produce, and supply key components in the wings and fuselage as Archer continues trials and development of its aircraft.

The partnership comes amid a flurry of activity by next-generation air transport companies, much of which has arisen from the Farnborough International Airshow that began Monday. In releasing the news from its Santa Clara, California, headquarters, Archer said FACC’s expertise in lightweight construction of aerospace technologies, and many years of experience in the production of high-quality aerostructures were decisive in it choosing the company as a supplier.

“FACC’s proven track record in fabricating advanced composite structures for the aerospace industry, coupled with their focus on innovation and safety, makes them the perfect supplier for some of the most significant elements of our aircraft structure,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s CEO. “Archer believes that working with established leaders in the supply of aerospace components will help drive our long-term success and our choice to work with FACC certainly reflects that.”

FACC is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of aircraft components and systems. It provides turnkey products to civil aerospace companies and engineers original equipment manufacturers from its thirteen international offices. Archer will now rely on the company to help ensure production capacities once its eVTOL craft has been certified and meet the range and payload targets set for its air taxis.

The eVTOL Archer is developing a 12-motor air taxi with a maximum speed of 150 mph and a battery charge range of 60 miles. In addition to selecting industrial partners like FACC as it prepares for post-certification production, Archer plans to start work on a new dedicated manufacturing facility to turn out the 2,300 aircraft it has said it will deliver each year.

“We are exceptionally proud to be able to count Archer, one of the market leaders in the emerging field of Urban Air Mobility, among our customers,” said FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger. “We expect this exciting new area of aviation to show strong growth and we’re thrilled to be part of the journey with such an innovative partner.”

