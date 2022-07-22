DJI RC gets another firmware update to fix buggy compass

Acting quickly on reports of an inaccurate compass display by Mini 3 Pro drone operators, DJI has released a new firmware update for the RC smart controller.

DJI RC firmware v01.01.0300 promises to fix the issue wherein the compass would not display correctly for users.

This problem with the DJI RC appears to have cropped up with the last firmware update for the remote controller. Firmware v01.01.0100 was significant because it tackled a couple of major issues that Mini 3 Pro operators were facing, such as the DJI Fly app crashing when flying for an extended period, or the RC screen flickering when previewing photos and videos in playback.

But while these issues disappeared after updating the firmware, many found that they now had a new problem to fret about.

Some pilots found that their compass icon was jumping and moving around all over the place; others reported that the compass arrow wouldn’t line up correctly with the pilot icon, even when they pointed the controller directly at the drone.

These are issues that the 850MB firmware v01.01.0300 is here to resolve, and tests by those who have already updated their RC indicate that the latest software package fixes the broken compass without introducing any additional bugs.

The $309 DJI RC packs in a built-in 5.5-inch FHD display supporting screen brightness of up to 700 nits. In addition to Mini 3 Pro, the remote controller is also compatible with the Mavic 3 drone. Support for DJI Air 2S is also expected to arrive soon.

