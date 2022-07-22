DroneUp expands Walmart drone delivery and UAV services in Arkansas

Aerial delivery and tech solutions provider DroneUp has expanded its UAV delivery operation in Arkansas with an additional station, from which it will transport orders to Walmart clients and provide UAV services to other local businesses.

DroneUp said it has added a third site to its operations in Arkansas with a new hub in the town of Rogers, where it will be based at Walmart’s Pinnacle Hills market. DroneUp said deliveries by drone will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week, and will spirit orders to customers in as little as 30 minutes.

The company said eligible clients can place orders from the Pinnacle Hills location for drone delivery at droneupdelivery.com, which serves as the base of DroneUp’s simple, step-by-step system.

That involves clients verifying their address is covered by the service then shopping for products they want. Once their order is complete, UAV operators secure goods in the company’s patented transport and release box and pilot it to the final destination.

The move marks another step in DroneUp’s rapid business development – and reinforcement of its partnership with Walmart.

The company initially began working with the retail giant in 2020 transporting COVID-19 detection kits and other healthcare supplies to customers in just minutes. Then, last June, Walmart took a significant equity stake in DroneUp, signaling its intent to rely heavily on the Virginia Beach, Virgina, UAV firm to develop its drone delivery activity.

But in addition to serving more Walmart customers with drone deliveries in Arkansas, the creation of DroneUp’s Rogers station may also benefit other potential clients.

DroneUp said the new hub will also provide aerial drone solutions to municipal and public administrations. It will similarly offer a range of UAV-based services to local insurance, commercial real estate, and construction companies as well as to businesses wanting equipment or facility monitoring capabilities.

