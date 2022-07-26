DJI Inspire 3 high-end filmmaking drone spotted in the wild

The long-awaited DJI Inspire 3 professional cinematography drone has shown up in the wild ahead of its rumored September launch.

Shared by leaker @DealsDrone, a new photo (above) shows what’s supposed to be DJI’s best filmmaking drone being tested outdoors.

These field tests have been going on for a while now. The drone maker would certainly not want to repeat the gaffe of Inspire 2, where it had to bring down the acceleration and top speed of the drone two weeks after announcing the product specs to the world, so that video quality and stability could be maintained.

Sharing one of these test videos, OG leaker OsitaLV had earlier explained that the drone would be compatible with DJI Zenmuse X9. The X9 is a gimbal camera with a full-frame sensor, built-in physical ND filters, and an interchangeable lens mount that DJI announced with the Ronin 4D cinematography system.

See more It's Inspire 3 field test, the witness who sent this video to me said it was a Zenmuse X9-like gimbal mounted on it with a super long zoom lense. I think they were running an extreme dynamic test for that new gimbal.

Sorry for the delay, but I was too busy during these days. pic.twitter.com/hm20mtFrIv — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 22, 2022

Interestingly, most other Inspire 3 leaks to date have come from prototypes that appear to have crashed during test flights. Some of the leaks have shown the drone being tested with DJI’s P1 and X7 sensors.

See more thw whole video of DJI Inspire leaked pic.twitter.com/48xS2ROpzG — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, a notable detail that has surfaced from previous leaks is that the Inspire 3 drone will come with foldable propellers – a first for the series. A retractable landing gear, meanwhile, has been retained from the earlier generation. The drone is also expected to be compatible with DJI RC Plus, the company’s new flagship remote controller for professional drones.

Possible specs for the DJI Inspire 3 drone, as shared by OsitaLV previously, include:

New O4 video transmission with dual RC

CineCore 3.1

Super 35 or large format CMOS sensor

8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps

No crop in every framerate

RAW 12 bit / ProRes 4444XQ / 422HQ

Time code sync

Omni-directional obstacle avoidance

APAS Pro

High accuracy maneuvering

Somatosensory gimbal control

Portable video receiver for director

Stepless iris adjustment

