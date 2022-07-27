New image of rumored DJI Inspire 3 filmmaking drone surfaces

Bruce Crumley -
DJIDJI Inspire 3
DJI Inspire 3 drone

If the rate of leaked information and images is any indication of product development progress, DJI seems to be rapidly moving ahead with its rumored Inspire 3 filmmaking drone, after an additional photo of a rather boxy-looking craft surfaced Wednesday.

Today’s image of what looks like might have been a video capture was posted on Twitter in rapid succession by prolific leakers @DealsDrone and @OsitaLV. Both provided recent information about and graphics of the rumored Inspire 3, and myriad tips on other DJI craft in the past. 

The new photo of the UAV positioned on the ground follows Tuesday’s shot uploaded by @DealsDrone of the vehicle in flight with several buildings in the background. Concurring rumors about the project suggest DJI’s testing of the Inspire 3 may be targeting a September or October launch of the company’s specialized, top-shelf filmmaking drone.

ReadLeak suggests DJI’s rumored Avata CineWhoop drone may be delayed 

Wednesday’s posts don’t provide much more information on the prototype drone, though do seem to confirm earlier comments indicating DJI will make the Inspire 3 compatible with a full-frame Zenmuse X9 camera to provide maximal filmmaking capacities. The position of the X9 and gimbal beneath the craft appears to have motivated @OsitaLV’s comment about its hardware configuration.

Sharp-eyed commentators also noted the prototype Inspire 3 appears to be loaded with DJI’s TB50 intelligent batteries, which have been used on the Inspire 2 drone and Ronin cinematography tech platform. According to a tweet from @OsitaLV last March, the final product should include: 

O4 transmission with dual RC 

CineCore 3.1 

Super 35 or large format 

8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps 

No crop in every framerate 

RAW/ProRes 4444XQ/422HQ 

Time code sync 

APAS Pro

High accuracy maneuvering 

Somatosensory gimbal control

ReadDJI Mini 3 Pro review: the perfect drone for social media influencers and startup cinematographers 

Rumors of an advancing Inspire 3 project indicate busy times for DJI, which is also said to be working on a Mavic 3 Enterprise drone, as well as an Avata FVP CineWhoop product. It previously rolled out the long-awaited Mini 3 Pro in May.

