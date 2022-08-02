Ukraine among first users of DedronePortable counter-UAV system

Counter-UAV specialist Dedrone is launching a new, quickly deployable DedronePortable detection, tracking, and identification platform – an all-in-one unit that can also disrupt controller contact of intrusive or hostile craft that forces in Ukraine battling Russian invaders will soon be using.

Dedrone says its new DedronePortable comprehensive counter-UAV detection, tracking, and identification (DTI) product incorporates sophisticated machine learning technology and end-to-end defeat capabilities – all in an easily transported system that can be set up and ready to use in under 20 minutes. The platform is being sold to militaries, government agencies, and private companies around the world, and has already been purchased for deployment by forces in Ukraine.

The one-stop-shopping DedronePortable solution comes equipped with a full range of counter-UAV tech designed for rapid roll-out in urban, rural, peacetime, and warzone settings. The compact assembly of sensors, power supply, cables, and ruggedized laptop computer comes pre-loaded with the DedroneTracker and drone identification database, DedroneDNA, and other DTI assets.

The company says DedronePortable can be used in tandem with its DroneDefender counter-UAV jamming gun. That combination not only provides DTI of unauthorized or hostile craft, but can also deny and disrupt the radio frequency bands used by most commercial and military drones.

The approach is also effective across GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, SBAS, and QZSS geo-location bands to ensure that even military or homemade RC controllers as well as commercially available drones can be detected and mitigated.

Dedrone CEO Aaditya Devarakonda says increased use of both military and commercial drones for invasive, snooping, antagonistic, or even violent purposes around the globe has made DTI and mitigation counter-UAV tech critical for the defense of corporate and state assets and personnel.

Indeed, given the quickly evolving deployment of consumer drones in military situations, Dedrone has made DedronePortable compatible with its add-on drone spoofing capabilities to deliver misleading information to enemy operators that may induce mistakes leading to their defeat.

“Rapidly changing airspace security situations require easily-transported and -operational counter-drone systems, and DedronePortable is built to thrive in these hectic and/or temporary environments,” said Devarakonda. “With its robust equipment and constant technological updates, DedronePortable is poised to play a key role in current and future operations around the globe.”

Given the successful, high-profile use of consumer drones in Ukraine both by and against invading Russian attackers, Dedrone has supported the nation’s defensive forces in using and adapting its counter-UAV tech in the war. Those capabilities will soon be enhanced with DedronePortable deliveries to Ukraine fighters.

“We have been working closely with the Dedrone team and have reverse engineered the RF signature of the Russian Orlan-10 drones,” explains one Ukraine military representative in a communiqué announcing DedronePortable’s release. “We are now setting up a network of sensors to further up-level our capabilities in the conflict zone. Dedrone has been a great, agile partner to work with in real time.”

