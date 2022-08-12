New Gremsy drone gimbal for mapping, surveying can lift up to 9kg

Gremsy, one of the most popular developers of camera gimbal stabilizers for drones, has announced its latest product, the Aevo heavy-lift carbon gimbal. According to the company, Aevo comes with the highest payload capacity ever (9kg) for industrial applications.

With a camera cage measuring 230x195x200mm, Gremsy Aevo can lift most large industrial cameras designed for mapping, surveying hyperspectral imaging, and geodetic applications.

The heavy-lift drone gimbal boasts a carbon frame construction, improved mechanical design, and high-torque brushless motors; all these add to Aevo’s rigidity while keeping the product as light and compact as possible.

Moreover, Gremsy says it has packed the “360° endless Panning” gimbal with its most advanced high-precision encoder, a new stabilization algorithm, and high-performance gimbal controller series. The enhanced image stabilization achieved through these makes the Aevo ready for high-accuracy aerial missions even during flights with a lot of vibrations.

In addition, Aevo is equipped with an advanced quick-release system that provides safety, stability, and convenience of operation while allowing the passage of power and control signals for the gimbal and camera. Quick release enhancements also support USB 2.0, CAN, UART, S-bus, Spektrum, PPM, and Bluetooth 4.0 connections.

Which drones does the Gremsy Aevo support?

Aevo comes with a standard damping system for mounting on DJI M600 and several other drone platforms based on Pixhawk, including Hyspex and Gryphon Dynamics platforms. Meanwhile, Aevo’s built-in Canbus and gSDK give drone operators the option to control the gimbal via M600 Lightbridge 2 or MAVLink 2 protocol.

Price and availability

The new Gremsy Aevo is open for pre-orders now, priced at $4,999. For orders placed until August 24, 2022, Gremsy is offering free damping with the gimbal. You can check out more details about the Aevo here.

