Hurricane Ian: Drones flown over 500 times to assess damage

Miami-based Airborne Response says it has completed more than 500 drone flights in Florida in the last few days on behalf of its customers. The drone company is working with critical infrastructure providers to help assess damage, restore power, and process insurance claims in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Airborne Response says its teams toured Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota counties immediately after the Category 4 storm to assess the damage and determine whether it is safe to conduct drone operations at all. The crews had to overcome immense logistical challenges associated with rising floodwaters and damage to critical infrastructure including closed roads and widespread power outages.

Nevertheless, the operators showed resilience because “the type of support we are providing in the wake of Hurricane Ian is exactly why Airborne Response was created back in 2016.”

Company founder and president Christopher Todd says:

We need to ensure the safety and security of our personnel while also exceeding service expectations of our customers. This can be a difficult process in the wake of a major disaster, but we are starting to see early signs of stabilization in the area which will allow us to ramp up the pace and scope of our operations. I am incredibly proud of the resiliency of our flight teams as they battle immense challenges and obstacles, working to provide the mission-critical aerial intelligence needed by our customers to safely restore services to millions of Floridians impacted by this unprecedented storm.

The drone company’s clients include leading energy, telecommunications, and insurance firms such as Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. If you are an FAA Part 107-certified drone pilot available for work in the regions impacted by Hurricane Ian, you can reach out to the Airborne Response team here.

Airborne Response was scooped up by safety and security solutions specialist Safe Pro Group last month in a deal whose terms were not disclosed. Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group, says:

The devastation brought on by Hurricane Ian is immense, and that is why we are honored and humbled by the dedication of the Airborne Response team as their crews strive to help Florida recover from this deadly natural disaster. The rapid response to hurricanes is yet another clear demonstration of how drones and related technology can help protect property and save lives in the face of all types of adversity.

Read: How drones are helping with Hurricane Ian response and recovery

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos