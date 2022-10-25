DroneUp joins Utah’s AAM working group on future policies and operations

Drone delivery and diversified aerial services provider DroneUp has announced it will be working with public and private officials in Utah to help prepare for the arrival and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) services.

DroneUp said its involvement in studying and strategizing policies affecting future AAM activity will take place within the state’s Department of Transportation’s aerial consultation initiative called the Division of Aeronautics Utah Advanced Air Mobility Working Group. The objective will be to anticipate and manage passenger and freight transportation that AAM aircraft and services will offer, and maximize the user benefits and economic growth potentials they will create.

One of the main focuses in DroneUp’s AAM work in Utah will be assisting with the creation of an automated system to orchestrate increasing air traffic and providing safe flight management that will plan, request clearance, and factor in potential hazards and airspace restrictions to its routine operation.

It’s likely that will include DroneUp’s Airspace Solutions, which enhances safety by permitting pilots of drones and AAM craft to publish their flight plans and, thereby, have a clear, shared idea of where other vehicles in the same areas will be operating.

By tapping into DroneUp’s varied activities in drone services, Utah officials believe they can capture more of the benefits AAM will offer. In addition to optimizing the new income flows those will generate, objectives for those services include connecting underserved communities, providing safe, quiet, affordable transportation of goods, offering lifesaving technology, and reducing carbon emissions.

“DroneUp’s extensive experience in enterprise services, delivery services, and Uncrewed Traffic Management airspace solutions will bring insights to AAM with regards to drone service provider operations, as well as meeting the challenges of air traffic management,” said Jared Esselman, director of Utah’s aeronautics unit. “This is hugely important to us as we seek to make Utah a pioneer and capture the operational, societal, and economic benefits of (uncrewed) aircraft systems.”

Other participants DroneUp joints in Utah’s AAM working group include members of the state legislature and business community; local city planners and subgroups; metropolitan planning organizations, academics; original equipment manufacturers for aircraft; and drone and other aerial service providers.

Greg James, head of business development and sales at DroneUp, said another goal of the collective will be to prepare for and welcome AAM activity that will be entirely new to Utah, but which can also provide solutions to challenges already starting to emerge.

“The State of Utah, facing significant population growth, is forward-looking and innovative in using drones to help address getting fewer cars on the road,” James said. “We’re pleased to partner with and bring drone experience to such a progressive state.”

