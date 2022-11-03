Candy Crush drone show to light up New York City skyline tonight

The Candy Crush craze continues to reach new heights. This time, quite literally.

Candy Crush Saga – one of the longest-lasting, hugely successful mobile games to date – is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a drone show in New York City. As many as 500 drones are expected to take over the NYC skyline on the evening of November 3.

Game manufacturer King is asking fans to reserve a spot at Battery Park Esplanade by 7:30 p.m. ET if they want to witness LED-equipped synchronized drones recreate iconic elements from the Candy Crush universe over the Hudson River. The show will last for 10 minutes, with the drones being visible within a one-mile radius of Battery Park.

“To mark the occasion, downtown Manhattan will be transformed into a candified carnival where viewers can enjoy this surreal takeover of the New York City Skyline,” says a statement released by the company.

According to reports, the drone show is being choreographed by a Virginia-based company called Pixis. The same company was roped in for the event that promoted the NBA draft in New York with a drone show earlier this year.

Interestingly, New York City’s local “Avigation Law” effectively bans drone use in the city. As such, Pixis is reportedly launching the drones from New Jersey’s Liberty State Park instead to avoid crossing state lines. The company has secured a special permit to do so because even New Jersey state parks typically ban the use of drones.

A great alternative to fireworks, drone light shows turn it up a notch with hundreds and even thousands of light-equipped drones flying around the sky in formation, creating shapes, objects, words, and anything else you could think of. Drone shows have bedazzled some of the world’s largest stages including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Coachella, and the Super Bowl. Recently, Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, acquired more than 9,000 drones from Intel to form his own drone light show company.

