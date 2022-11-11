Litchi app update fixes takeoff error for DJI Air 2S drone

Litchi, one of the most trusted automated flight planning apps for DJI drones, has released a new update – its first in almost five months. This update fixes the issue that was preventing Air 2S drones from taking off with Litchi.

Many Air 2S users who use the Litchi app had reported problems after a recent firmware update for the drone. The new drone software package seemingly introduced an incompatibility error in the take-off function for third-party apps that use the DJI Mobile SDK to add features not natively present in drones. As such, takeoff would either fail or get blocked in not just Litchi but also other popular third-party apps including Maven and Dronelink.

Litchi’s November 2022 update comes after DJI released a new Mobile SDK for the $999 Air 2S drone. Here’s everything the latest version of the app brings with it…

Litchi for DJI drones Android app v4.26.0

  • fixes takeoff error for Air 2S
  • fixes bug where panoramas would take longer to shoot in some cases
  • [DJI Fly drones only] fixes a bug where “Photo Capture Interval” would end after the 99th waypoint
  • [DJI Fly drones only] fixes a bug where using a too-fast “Photo Capture Interval” setting would result in irregular intervals
  • adds new “Delete My Account” feature

Read: DJI, SkyPixel announce $143K prize pool for 2022 drone photo, video contest

Litchi for DJI drones iOS app v2.14.3

  • fixes takeoff error for Air 2S
  • fixes bug where panoramas would take longer to shoot in some cases
  • [DJI Fly drones only] fixes a bug where “Photo Capture Interval” would end after the 99th waypoint
  • [DJI Fly drones only] fixes a bug where using a too-fast “Photo Capture Interval” setting would result in irregular intervals
  • [DJI GO/older drone models only] adds new setting “Enable DJI’s Gimbal Interpolation in Waypoint mode” to allow gimbal pitch movements out of signal range
  • [DJI GO/older drone models only] when supported by the drone’s firmware, custom waypoint speeds will now work even out of signal range
  • adds new “Delete My Account” feature

Read: How to stream DJI drone video to another device using Litchi

