Autel Black Friday 2022 drone deals are live now [Update]

Autel Robotics has revealed its 2022 Black Friday deals. The company is offering EVO Nano+ and EVO Lite+ drones at up to a 35% discount in the US, with deals starting at $655. Both standard packages and premium bundles of the drones are going on discount.

The first thing to know is that the deal prices will go live on November 11 on both Amazon and Autel’s official online store.

Autel EVO Nano+ deals

The EVO Nano+ drone standard package will be reduced to $655 for Black Friday. Meanwhile, the EVO Nano+ premium bundle will be cut to $709, which is 35% off its standard price. This bundle includes extra batteries, propellers, and more.

The pocket-size Autel drone comes with three-way obstacle avoidance sensors and a flight time of up to 28 minutes. Since the product weighs less than 249 grams, it may not require registration in several countries, making it ideal for traveling. Autel also likes to point out that this drone doesn’t have any geofencing restrictions and can resist Level 5 winds.

For photography, the EVO Nano+ boasts a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot crisp 50MP photos and ultrasharp 4K/30fps videos. You get a large aperture of f/1.9 and an RYYB color filter array that is designed to reduce noise and produce stunning images in low-light conditions as well. And as you’d expect, there’s a three-axis mechanical gimbal to further dampen the vibration and ensure the footage is smooth and stable, no matter how rough the flying conditions are.

Autel EVO Lite+ deals

For 2022 Black Friday deals, the EVO Lite+ standard package is cut to 30% of its regular rates, bringing the price down to $1,079. Meanwhile, the EVO Lite+ premium bundle is down to $1,199, which is 35% off the standard pricing.

The EVO Lite+ comes with a 6K camera and f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture which let you alter exposure and depth of field in imaginative ways. With an algorithm optimized for low light and a large 1-inch CMOS image sensor, Autel’s EVO Lite+ is known to capture crisp, vibrant nighttime images, even at a high ISO setting. In addition, the drone also features an Ultra Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance system and a 7.4-mile flight range. It comes with a maximum flight time of 40 minutes.

