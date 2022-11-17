Insta360 sales offer deals from Cyber Monday through Black Friday

It’s been a while since pre-Christmas sales have been untethered from their initial starting date immediately after Thanksgiving, and now proliferate offers ­– and considerable savings on purchases – across November. Action camera specialist Insta360 is getting in on that with Cyber Monday deals that will extend bargains through Black Friday.

Insta30 will be offering discounts on an array of action cameras and accessories starting Monday, November 21 at 9 a.m. ET. Savings range from 15% down to 5%, with some deals throwing in free or lower-priced gear. The sale is one that lovers of eye-arresting action photography and video won’t want to miss – and one friends and family of content creators can rely on to find appreciated and more affordable gifts.

Leading the product list is the Insta360 ONE RS Twin and 4K editions, which Insta360 calls the most versatile interchangeable lens action cameras. Each will be sold at 10% off, or $269.99 for the Twin and $494.99 for the 4K edition, representing savings of $30 and $55 respectively.

The Insta360 ONE X2 pocket 360 action camera is going for 15% off at $364.99 – a savings of $65. The compact, all-in-one device provides 5.7K 360 capabilities, stabilization, touch screen, AI editing, live streaming, webcam, and voice control features.

The Sphere indivisible 360-degree drone camera is available for $386.99, a 15% discount worth $43. The wraparound fixture works with DJI Mavic Air 2 and S2 UAVs, and allows footage to be captured with the craft entirely out of frame.

Also on sale is the Insta360 Pro 2 professional 360 VR camera, a 10% savings off the normal, hefty $4,999 price. Purchase also include a free battery and charging station.

Similarly up for grabs are Insta360’s AI-powered, 4K webcam, and tiny GO 2 action camera, both at 5% off. Rounding the weeklong offers off is a 10% discount of all accessories. And it all begins Monday morning.

