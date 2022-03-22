Insta360 unveils versatile, lens-swapping ONE RS action camera

Leading action camera maker Insta360 has released its new ONE RS product, whose interchangeable lenses makes it both cutting edge and a paragon of versatility for a wide variety of uses.

Insta360 unveiled the modular ONE RS Tuesday after its video teaser the week before shuffled images of different users filming contrasting kinds of activity. But in addition to diversity, it was the adaptability of its new camera that the company highlighted during its rollout, calling the device an “new interchangeable lens action camera that offers creators all-in-one versatility, without compromises.”

Like its ONE R action camera introduced in January, 2021, Insta360’s ONE RS is a modular product whose lenses and display are connected to a red camera module below. The three-part design breaks down to one battery, one processor, and one of three quickly swapped lenses to adapt the camera to different action uses, and various kinds of shots desired.

A new high-performance 4K Boost Lens with a 1/2″ 48MP image sensor provides detailed wide-angle 4K 60fps videos and 48MP stills via two new operating modes.

The first is Active HDR for action sports, which permits the ONE RS – in contrast to other action cameras needing static use to limit ghosting effects – to automatically stabilize video with the user in full movement. That Active HDR mode, Insta360 says, minimizes ghosting while revealing greater detail in the highlights and shadows that rival action cameras often miss.

The second 4K Boost mode is 6K Widescreen, which takes full advantage of the 48MP sensor to produce ultra-high resolution 6K footage with a classic 2.35:1 ratio for a cinematic widescreen look.

The ONE RS’s other two swappable lenses are the previously released 5.7K 360 Lens that enables a wide range of creative possibilities thanks in part to Invisible Selfie Stick effect and 360 reframing. The camera’s Leica co-engineered 1-Inch Wide Angle Lens, meanwhile, provides better low-light performance at 5.3K 30 fps with its one-inch sensor.

Insta360’s proprietary FlowState Stabilization is provided through the ONE RS’s new Core hardware. With the enhanced stabilization ensured within the camera itself during filming, users can quickly share smoother wide-angle content to social media without having to process it first in the Insta360 app. The accompanying Quick Reader accessory, meanwhile, side-steps Wi-Fi transferring: Once it’s plugged into the ONE RS, files are saved on the SD card for immediate editing on the user’s smartphone.

The company says the new action camera also doubles as 360-degree live-streaming device by using the Insta360 app, as well as a webcam when connected to a computer. Other improvements touted include an additional mic for sharper audio; 50% faster Wi-Fi for easy mobile file transfers; an Instant Zoom function for digital close-ups in up to 2.7x while recording videos; and a Quick menu for easy access to preset shooting modes.

The Insta360 ONE RS action camera is available for order on the company’s product site, and Amazon US. Reflecting its modular design, several purchasing options are possible: a Twin Edition with 4K Boost Lens and 360 Lens for $549.99; a 4K Edition upgrade for customers using the previous wide-angle action cam setup that retails for $299.99; and the 1-Inch Edition costing $549.99.

DroneDJ readers can purchase the ONE RS using our affiliate link by clicking here.

