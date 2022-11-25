DJI Black Friday deal brings Mini drone combo to under $300

The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More drone combo is down to its all-time-low price of $299.99 in a rare Black Friday 2022 deal.

Editor’s note: The limited-time deal on Mavic Mini has now expired, but other Black Friday offers from DJI are detailed below.

Typically priced at $499, but more recently hovering at $399, the sub-250-gram Mavic Mini drone combo is available for less than $300 for a limited time on Amazon.

Despite newer models being available, the Mavic Mini fulfills all the basic requirements of a first-time drone buyer: a reliable, long-range, beginner drone that doesn’t break the bank. The travel-friendly flying camera shoots video at up to 2.7K resolution at 30 fps, and 1080 at 60fps. It can achieve up to 12MP images. The Mini’s camera is mounted on a stabilized three-axis gimbal. And sophisticated flight modes ensure that you can capture complex cinematic shots with just a tap in the DJI Fly app. The drone offers up to 30 minutes of flight time on a full battery charge.

Right now, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering a cool $100 off on the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which comes with must-have accessories like an extra pair of batteries and spare propeller blades.

Another DJI drone deal worth checking out this Black Friday is the one on the FPV Combo. The company’s first preassembled, ready-to-fly FPV drone combo has come down to $899 in its biggest-ever price cut. Capable of achieving a max speed of 140 kph (87 mph), DJI FPV Combo can help pilots capture ultra-smooth and stable 4K videos at 60 fps with the assistance of RockSteady electronic image stabilization.

And finally, DJI is offering some cool discounts on its second-generation action cameras as well this Black Friday. The Action 2 Power Combo is can be picked up for $279, while the Dual Screen Combo is available for $359 at a neat discount of 33%.

