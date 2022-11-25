Save $120 on DJI Mini 3 Pro with this Black Friday deal

Were you disappointed to see DJI not putting the Mini 3 Pro up for a discount in the run-up to Black Friday? Fret not, a deal that has now gone live will get you the tech giant’s latest sub-250-gram drone, RC controller, Fly More kit, and a ton of accessories at $120 off.

Adorama is running a special Black Friday deal for the Mini 3 Pro, in which the retailer is offering the aircraft with the DJI RC remote controller, a couple of extra batteries, a two-way battery charging hub, spare propellers, a 128GB SanDisk memory card, strobe light, landing pad, and a waterproof hard case for $1,049.

Typically, the Mini 3 Pro with the RC controller and Fly More Kit would set you back by $1,098. So you’re not only saving on the sticker price, but you’re getting a ton of useful accessories for free!

Mini 3 Pro’s exciting feature set includes 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. The drone can fly for up to 34 minutes with a standard battery, but the Adorama bundle with the Fly More Kit ensures that you get more time in the air to get the perfect holiday shot. Meanwhile, the RC controller features a bright LCD touchscreen that will relieve your phone from flight duties.

In case you don’t see the need for the Fly More Kit, check out this $949 Mini 3 Pro bundle (actual value: $1,018.84) that ditches the extra batteries, charging hub, and props but keeps all other useful accessories from the abovementioned deal intact.

Another DJI drone deal worth checking out this Black Friday is the one on the FPV Combo. The company’s first preassembled, ready-to-fly FPV drone combo has come down to $899 in its biggest-ever price cut. Capable of achieving a max speed of 140 kph (87 mph), DJI FPV Combo can help pilots capture ultra-smooth and stable 4K videos at 60 fps with the assistance of RockSteady electronic image stabilization.

And finally, DJI is offering some cool discounts on its second-generation action cameras as well this Black Friday. The Action 2 Power Combo is can be picked up for $279, while the Dual Screen Combo is available for $359 at a neat discount of 33%.

Read: Black Friday 2022: Grab amazing deals on FPV drones for newbies

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos