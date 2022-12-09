DJI begins issuing C1 labels to Mavic 3 drone pilots in Europe

DJI has launched the application process for Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine users who wish to obtain the C1 class identification label for their aircraft under the new European drone regulations. Here’s how to get one for your drone…

Earlier this year, DJI became the first drone manufacturer in the world to receive a Class C1 type certificate in accordance with the latest drone laws in Europe. What this meant is that once Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine users with “Proof of Competence” basic drone certificates updated their aircraft to C1-compliant firmware, they could fly in the new A1 Open Category without having to pass the complex and costly A2 “Remote Piloting License” exam. They’d also get more freedom to fly in environments they have been restricted from without the C1 certificate – unless obtaining special permission after an additional lengthy administrative process.

If you are a Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine operator, you can now request the C1 label from DJI on a voluntary basis and at no cost. The process is fairly simple, requiring you to provide only the drone serial number and confirmation that you have updated the aircraft to the firmware needed to obtain the C1 certification.

How to get a C1 class ID label from DJI

First check, if your DJI Fly App is up-to-date (version 1.9.0 or above). Then connect your Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine and update it to the latest firmware version (01.00.0900 or above).

As soon as the firmware is up-to-date, a pop-up will lead you directly to the C1 label application – just tap “Apply.” If you choose “Not now,” you can still complete the process later in the Customer Support area of the App, under “C1 Class Identification Label.”

Next, you fill in the short application form and provide DJI with a shipping address. Your C1 label should arrive by letter soon, but the actual time would be determined by local factors.

After that, you’d be required to attach the C1 label following the included instructions. Upload a photo of your drone with the label on it to the DJI Fly App > Profile > Service and Support > C1 Class Identification Label.

Your final document should appear in the Fly App within three working days of completing the above steps. Simply download it and keep it with you when flying.

The C1 certificate is valid across the European Economic Area (EEA, i.e., EU plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein) and applies to all hardware and C1-updated-firmware of the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine.

In addition to the C1 certification for the Mavic 3 series, DJI says it is committed to complying with the new European drone regulation for other existing and future drone models. “We will work with notified bodies to obtain additional drone certificates over the coming year,” DJI confirms.

