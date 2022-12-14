EdgesourceX counter-drone tech adapts military solution for commercial use

Government agency contractor Edgesource is leveraging its experience providing counter-drone tech for security and military clients in launching EdgesourceX – the commercial variation of its existing platforms for private business and individual use.

The Virginia-based company has moved into private counter-drone markets with EdgesourceX amid the proliferation of UAVs in use across the US and world, and the rapidly rising intrusions into banned airspaces that have accompanied that. Edgesource has provided a variety of hardware, software, and strategic consulting for a range of US government customers for 25 years, and is now looking to broaden its activity with the commercial iteration of the anti-UAV platforms used by military, intelligence, and security clients.

In illustrating the private sector demand it expects for EdgesourceX’s counter-drone capabilities, the company notes that the FBI recently disclosed it is investigating some of the hundreds of illegal flights by UAVs into both public and private airspaces covered by permanent or temporary restrictions. Those include intrusions of sensitive sites like chemical production facilities, as well as sightings near hospitals and emergency responder activity that disrupted helicopter operation.

Read: FBI cites bomb-toting UAV inquiries in urging counter-drone action

Meantime, the National Football League registered over 1,400 UAV incursions into banned stadium areas during games last season, while a National Baseball League Division Series contest had to be halted to deal with a drone that flew over the diamond and hovered above second base.

Those kinds of use cases – as well as protection of airspace near business facilities, factories, utilities, and even at the homes of individuals whose privacy is threatened by recurring UAV presence – are scenarios EdgesourceX counter-drone solution now seeks to address.

“Drone purchases have skyrocketed, and organizations are grappling with the security risks, whether harm is intended or not,” said Edgesource president Chris Lansburgh. “This technology will allow critical infrastructure, first responders, stadium officials, and high-profile individuals, among others, to manage their risk and privacy while protecting their air space.”

The EdgesourceX commercial counter-drone line consists of two main products that are ideally used together, and which can be deployed on their own or adapted into existing anti-UAV assets.

The first is the WindtalkerX detect and track unit, which can identify craft up to 20 miles away and pinpoint exact pilot location as it continues monitoring movement of the UAV. Paired with that is the DowdingX full-screen interface, providing real-time visual information on drone activity through an easy-to-use map similar to those on smartphone apps. As part of its data flow, DowdingX also automatically shows information on craft origin, and any threats they may pose.

Read: Fortem anti-UAV tech upgrade can neutralize larger drones now battering Ukraine cities

With the current number of Federal Aviation Administration-registered drones of 870,000 set to skyrocket in coming years, company officials say EdgesourceX will be a valuable solution to private companies and individuals looking for the same counter-drone effectiveness that government clients have enjoyed for years.

“Being able to support our customers for 25 years and helping them to achieve their respective missions has been very rewarding,” said Edgesource chairman Tom Wilbanks. “It illustrates the level of commitment, drive to innovate, and pragmatic approach to working directly with our customers to deliver results. We are excited to now offer some of these solutions to the commercial sector.”

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos