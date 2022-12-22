Star War’s Mark Hamill voices warnings in Ukraine’s Air Alert app

Original Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has extended his support for Ukraine beyond raising money for the nation’s Army of Drones campaign to now lending a hand (or more like a throat) to helping Ukrainians keep safe from aerial strikes through their use of an app called Air Alert.

Star Wars hero Hamill initially began aiding Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion by joining efforts to raise funds to buy and ship drones from Western Europe to for use by local forces. The actor’s enduring support for Kyiv’s resistance to Moscow’s unprovoked invasion led President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint the American last September as ambassador of Ukraine’s Army of Drones campaign – one of the defense, humanitarian, and reconstruction projects for which the nation’s UNITED24 organization is generating donor financing.

Now Hamill is throwing his voice behind Ukraine’s efforts to protect its people from Russian missile, rocket, and drone attacks by providing vocal messages to the English version of the Air Alert app that informs people on aerial strike situations in real time.

Created by Ukrainian company Ajax System after the invasion had begun as a supplemental, hand-held early warning supplement to air raid sirens, the Air Alert app sends attack warning information to users in all 24 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv.

In its most recent update, Air Alert incorporates Hamill’s voice-over providing updates on five kinds of attack threats Ukraine regularly faces: air strikes, artillery fire, street fighting, and chemical and radiation hazards. That new 4.2 version is available to the app’s some 11 million users, with Hamill’s English language option ready for downloading on iOS, Android, and Huawei devices.

The original Star Wars good guy is even more beloved in Ukraine now that Hamill has thrown his weight behind its defensive efforts ­– one reason why UKRAINE24 coordinator Yaroslava Gres believes both citizens facing attacks and other people present in the conflict will choose the language option of Luke Skywalker helping them avoid danger.

“Only few days ago Hamill announced fundraising for ten Danish Heidrun drones to support Ukrainian defenders, and today we are presenting another project with his participation — an English version of the Air Alert, available for journalists, international missions, and everyone who is currently working in Ukraine,” Gres said. “I am sure that many Ukrainians will change the language of the app at least once to hear, ‘Attention, the street fighting alert is over. May the Force be with you.’”

