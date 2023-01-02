This NYE fireworks drone show just broke two world records [Video]

Ishveena Singh -
Drone light showUAE
nye world record drone show

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed 2023 in style with a record-breaking drone show. A dazzling 12-minute display of over 670 drones, covering 4.7 km of beachfront and reaching a height of 1,100 meters, smashed two Guinness World Records titles as Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the UAE, ushered in the New Year.

The drone show was a part of a jaw-dropping pyro-musical performance that included a larger-than-life fireworks display. Drones took shape in the sky to help the crowd count down to midnight before signaling new beginnings with the highest-ever “Happy New Year 2023” message.

Then the drones seamlessly transitioned into the Emirate’s iconic RAKashida logo to tie back to the destination. The logo represents the Emirate’s three uniquely recognizable natural elements: the sea, the desert, and the mountains.

According to Guinness World Records, Ras Al Khaimah’s NYE drone show has secured the title of the “largest number of operated multirotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display” with a record-breaking 671 operated drones. It also set a brand-new world record for the “largest aerial sentence formed by multirotors/drones” with 673 drones. Here are the highlights from the show at a glance, followed by the full 12-minute video below:

Read: Australia: Drones worth $100K plunge into river at Perth light show

Ras Al Khaimah has spent the last few years building its reputation as a must-visit tourist destination. The city also has a strong track record for making history with its astounding New Year’s Eve celebrations.

It welcomed 2022 with the world record for the “Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display.” It also holds the Guinness World Records titles for the “Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously” and the “Longest Fireworks Waterfall,” gained in 2020, as well as records for the “Longest chain of fireworks” and the “Longest straight line of fireworks” with its 2019 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Read: Tesla’s Kimbal Musk acquires Intel Drone Light Shows business

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Drone light show

A great alternative to fireworks, drone light shows turn it up a notch with 100s and even 1000s of light-equipped drones flying around the sky…

UAE

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Ukraine downs 89 Iranian loitering drones Russia fired ...
Year in review: Everything DJI launched in 2022
BAE Systems test APKWS guided rockets for small drone d...
Finnish drone company to trial same-day newspaper deliv...
2022 rewind: FPV drone videos that left us awestruck
Royal Navy drone research and test unit debuts as UAV p...
Rare Ukraine drone video captures FPV strikes on Russia...
US Navy completes drone delivery trials to and from shi...
Load more...
Show More Comments