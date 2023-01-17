15 best-selling DJI drone accessories to buy online

Drone accessories are all about making the flying experience more enjoyable. Whether it’s an extra battery that lets you stay in the air for longer or ND filters that make it a breeze to capture cinematic footage even in bright daylight, the right accessory can elevate the ease of drone flying to the next level.

But which DJI drone accessories are actually worthwhile among the sea of options? We asked online retailer Adorama to comb through their annual sales data for 2022 and share their best-selling products with us. Here’s the list, sorted according to drone models.

Best accessories for DJI Mavic Mini and Mini 2

Landing gear can effectively improve your drone’s ability to adapt to the ground environment during take-off and landing. They also help to avoid ground debris when you’re not using a drone landing pad. But do keep in mind that they will take your Mini drone to a higher weight class. Also available on Amazon for $9.69.

This set fully protects the propellers and improves flight safety. It is especially useful for beginners and when flying indoors or in places with many obstacles. With the propeller guard mounted, the maximum flight time is 18 minutes.

Designed to hold the Mavic Mini and its remote controller, this compact carrying case gives your drone the water protection and drop resistance it requires between one-off flying sessions.

This grab-and-go case is more compact than the official DJI carry bag, making it perfect for traveling. And despite its small size, it comes with dedicated compartments for extra batteries and storage sleeves for data cables, memory cards, filters, and other accessories. Also available on Amazon for $23.96.

To ensure excellent footage in all types of daylight conditions, pick up this pack from Freewell which, in addition to vanilla neutral density filters, also contains hybrid ND/PL (polarized lens) filters. While ND filters reduce the light hitting your drone’s sensor, thus reducing the chance of overexposure, PL filters are extremely useful in preventing unwanted reflections from surfaces such as windows, water bodies, and snow.

Top picks for DJI Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro

The Tiffin ND filter kit includes ND8, ND16, and ND32 (the higher the number, the darker the filter).

The Intelligent Flight Battery Plus allows for a maximum flight time of 47 minutes, which is an unprecedented capability for a drone this size. It is also the first time in DJI drone history that an extended flight battery option has been made available. Do know that the takeoff weight of the drone will exceed 249 grams with this battery.

This case is designed to store the Mini 3 drone, remote control, charger, two extra batteries, data cable, ND filter pack, and propellers. It keeps dust, wind-borne pollutants, and moisture from compromising the drone.

This is another custom-molded storage option for your DJI Mini 3 and its essential accessories. It comes with hidden handles as well as adjustable and removable shoulder straps for easy carrying. Also available on Amazon for $31.96.

Flying longer with DJI Avata

Offering a better value than buying separately, this kit includes two Intelligent Flight Batteries and a Battery Charging Hub to provide sufficient power for your flight.

The must-have accessory for DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine

This lens’s precise optical design increases Mavic 3’s FOV to 108° with a 15.5mm equivalent focal length, offering wider camera angles. Meaning you can capture more dramatic nature shots or include more buildings and people in footage of urban areas.

DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2S accessories to buy

Give yourself additional flight time with this battery that features the DJI Intelligent Battery Management System built-in to actively monitor battery status in real time.

Using these propellers on your DJI Air 2S or Mavic 2 drone provides longer, quieter flights. The propellers are dynamically balanced and tested to provide more efficient flight, lower power consumption, and improved endurance.

This bag has been tailored by DJI for the Air series and its accessories. It is compact and comfortable to carry, with enough space to accommodate additional photography equipment.

The accessory to pick for all DJI drones

Using an anti-collision light increases drone safety and gives you greater flexibility in your operations. They are also mandatory by law if you want to fly your drone at night. The 1,000 lumens Firehouse Technology ARC “V” is fully compliant with FAA 107.29 and delivers 6 hours of run time (in strobe mode).

