FlytBase announces NestGen 2023 drone autonomy summit

Enterprise drone automation software specialist FlytBase has announced the second edition of NestGen, a global virtual summit that puts the spotlight on the latest drone-in-a-box tech and solutions enabling drone autonomy.

NestGen 2023 will take place over a period of 12 hours on February 23 and feature more than 45 speakers, including Delta Drone International chief, Christopher Clark; Hover UAV founder, Jackie Dujmovic; and Philip Binks, who heads air traffic management at Altitude Angel. FlytBase adds that it’s bringing together experts from DJI, Iris Automation, Elsight, TruWeather Solutions, Aerodyne, Citymesh, Paladin Drones, EVA, Zing Drone Delivery, and Valqari for key sessions.

Some of the topics that you can expect to be discussed at the event are applications and verticals of autonomous drone technology, drone-in-a-box solutions, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) enablers, and drone delivery operations. In addition, a virtual demo arena is being planned with eight of the latest drone-in-a-box stations.

As Nitin Gupta, founder and CEO of FlytBase, explains:

2022 has been a significant milestone for autonomous drone operations. With numerous positive affirmations from industry leaders, new docking station launches, regulatory waivers, successful deployments, and case studies, it is a matter of when rather than why BVLOS operations will become mainstream.

The popularity of drone-in-a-box solutions is indeed on the rise. Previously too expensive and complex for widespread use, docking stations are quickly becoming an affordable option for standard commercially available drones. Popular drone makers, such as DJI, Autel, and Skydio, have all brought out their own docking stations following an increase in demand for autonomous security and surveillance, emergency response, and asset inspection. So, by providing a platform for discussion and collaboration, FlytBase wants to demonstrate the best practices and solutions that enterprises can utilize to get started with autonomous BVLOS drone operations.

Registrations to NestGen 2023 are free till January 31, following which a $23 ticket would be required to attend the event.

