DJI updates Mobile SDK roadmap for Mini 3, Mavic 3, Avata drones

Ishveena Singh -
DJISDK
dji mini 3 drone price buy features obstacle avoidance remote id mavic 3 mobile sdk

All new enterprise-level drones that DJI manufactures come with the promise of supporting the open developer ecosystem, which means creating third-party flight automation apps and solutions for these products is easy. But what about the company’s latest consumer drones such as the Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro, Mavic 3, or the Avata FPV aircraft? Is DJI planning to release a Mobile SDK (MSDK) for them?

The DJI MSDK is a software development kit that gives developers ready access to the inherent capabilities of the tech giant’s drones. It simplifies the application development process by taking care of lower-level functionalities such as flight stabilization, battery management, signal transmission, and communication. Third-party developers can straightaway focus on the application the drone is being integrated into, without worrying about the nitty-gritty of robotics and embedded systems.

Read: DJI Mobile SDK now supports Mini 2, Mini SE, Air 2S drones

In March 2022, DJI released a new, Android-only version of its MSDK: V5. The company explained then that in terms of model and feature support, its chief focus would be on enterprise-level products, followed by consumer-level products, and, finally, handheld products.

As of today, the DJI MSDK V5 supports only enterprise products, namely the Matrice 300 RTK, Matrice 30, Mavic 3 Enterprise series (including thermal and multispectral versions), multiple Zenmuse payloads, D-RTK 2 mobile station, and the DJI RC Plus and RC Pro remote controllers.

But now, DJI has clarified that the team has finally shifted focus to consumer drones, and that the support for the new Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro could come as early as April 2023.

That said, the drone maker has no plans to release an MSDK for the Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 3 Cine, or the Avata drone models for now.

DJI did, however, enable native Waypoint Flight support in the Mavic 3 consumer drone series recently through a firmware update. While that’s no substitute for an MSDK, the new automated flight mode does enable Mavic 3 consumer drones to follow a specified flight path over and over again with customization options for camera action, altitude, speed, heading, gimbal tilt, zoom, and hovering time.

Read: Which DJI drones have Remote ID? Here’s the complete list [Updated]

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
