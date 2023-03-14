Dronavia releases EASA-compliant FTS for DJI M30, M300 drones

Dronavia, a French company that manufactures drone accessories, has released two new autonomous flight termination systems (FTS). Compatible with the popular DJI Matrice 300 RTK and the Matrice 30 drone platforms, these are the first ready-to-buy FTS that are compliant with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s MoC Light-UAS.25 guidelines.

The “Means of Compliance with Light-UAS.2511 Containment” is a way for pilots to demonstrate compliance with the regulations and standards that EASA has set for professional drone operations. Published during the development of Special Operations Risk Assessment (SORA), these guidelines enable operators to get authorizations for specific missions in a simpler and faster way.

The FTS is essentially a safety device that, under certain conditions, prevents the drone equipped with it from leaving its regulatory flight envelope. It does that by cutting off the drone’s power supply.

FTS compliance is required for completing the requirements of SORA Part 9, which deals with the risk of losing control of a drone and flying into areas where the risk to third parties on the ground or in the air may be higher.

So, if the aircraft does not come equipped with an emergency system that, upon its triggering, terminates the flight, an external FTS is fitted between the drone and the battery. The operator is then required to declare compliance with the provisions of MoCLight UAS.2511 – Enhanced Containment or provide evidence of such compliance (technical description, test reports, etc.) when applying for authorization.

Ludovic Pelletey, founder and CEO of Dronavia, explains that to obtain this compliance, the company had to carry out numerous tests based on precise specifications provided by EASA: repeated triggers on the ground, at a distance, in a real situation, and determination of the maximum operating distance set at 3
km.

“In parallel to these hundreds of tests, to go even further and push the reliability of our FTS to the maximum, we decided to carry out more than 1,000 engine shutdowns in order to guarantee the proper functioning of the drone and the FTS,” Pelletey says. “All of these tests ensure that our customers have
the best devices to manage risk and safety for their special operations.”

You can see more details for the 70g Zéphyr external FTS for the DJI Matrice 30 drone here and for the 160g DJI M300 RTK here.

Read: DJI M30 drone firmware update brings Terrain Follow to Oblique, Linear missions

