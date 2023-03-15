Zeitview expands AI drone inspection software to detect more rooftop anomalies

Zeitview (formerly DroneBase) says it has expanded the rooftop assessment capabilities of its AI-enabled Property Insights drone inspection platform. The company’s new offerings include thermal inspections for commercial properties and AI/ML damage assessment for commercial, residential, and multi-family properties.

Zeitview’s Property Insights Platform uses high-resolution drone imagery of the roof to identify the most common and costly anomalies such as debris, hail damage, rust, water ponding, etc. Thermal inspections, meanwhile, allow customers to proactively find moisture under a roof membrane and potential areas of energy loss around the facade.

Within the condition report, each type of anomaly is overlaid on a 2D orthomosaic map that fabricates a reproduction of the roof with enough accuracy to identify even the most minor signs of damage. As an additional step, the imagery and findings of the AI-enabled software are examined by the company’s in-house team of roof experts before specialized condition reports are created.

Overall, Zeitview not only recommends an optimized maintenance schedule, it essentially enables property owners to act on the issue before it spreads or results in total replacement.

The company is quick to stress that its offering is much more comprehensive and precise when compared to time-consuming and potentially hazardous manual inspection methods. Dan Burton, founder and chief executive officer at Zeitview, says:

We cannot overstate the time saved by utilizing drones for rooftop inspection purposes. Through our comprehensive analysis, our customers can make faster decisions about each property’s real-time condition while increasing efficiency and maximizing deliverables. Our client partnerships have grown to include pre- and post-construction images, thermal analysis, and conditional analysis on properties across the country because the software platform offers robust reporting and a one-stop-shop for drone services used by the industry.

Read: Dronavia releases EASA-compliant FTS for DJI M30, M300 drones

Zeitview adds that its thermal and measurement reports drill down to the exact location of each rooftop variation. Further, thermal analysis takes place within the platform with qualitative temperature data and visualization to triage sub-membrane roof anomalies. Customers can also use the imagery captured to create their own reports using the Property Insights Platform.

Jose Giraldo, general manager of property at Zeitview, points out that advanced inspection is quickly becoming more accessible through the use of drones and other smart technologies, leading to increased adoption by roofing contractors, manufacturers, commercial real estate, property managers, and insurance adjusters.

“Given the highly reliable data provided by aerial imagery, we are excited to launch this expansion of our Property Insights Platform to provide our customers tools that standardize information while speeding up workflow and lowering costs,” Giraldo says. “We want to enable our customers to get a first line of defense on their entire property portfolio in one place so that they can filter information quickly and get to what is most important about the condition of their property.”

Read: DJI M30 drone firmware update brings Terrain Follow to Oblique, Linear missions

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos