DJI releases Integra googles, RC Motion for Avata FPV drones

Nearly a year after introducing its Avata first-person view (FPV) drone, global camera UAV giant DJI today announced the release its Integra goggles and RC Motion 2 joystick products, both of which are designed to enhance user experience with the craft.

DJI says the new Integra googles and RC Motion 2 permit Avata drone pilots to immerse themselves even deeper into the up-close and personal FPV sensations the drone feeds operators, while also affording enhanced control of flight maneuvers – including backward movement.

Given the tech and feature attributes of the new gear, the new additions are likely to earn plaudits from both the more novice FPV users Avata was in part designed for, as well as experienced FPV pilots capable of taking full advantage of the flying improvements offered.

“Get ready to experience a whole new level of flying with our latest products,” said Ferdinand Wolf, DJI’s creative director. “DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2 offer unparalleled control and comfort for an immersive first-person flight experience, making it easier and more fun to fly DJI Avata.”

Launch of the FPV Avata-linked Integra and Motion 2 remote come in the wake of DJI’s February rollout of its Mini 2 SE drone, and marks the fifth and six company product launched in 2023 thus far. The features and spec breakdowns of the new hardware are as follows:

DJI Goggles Integra are outfitted with two HD 1080p micro-OLED screens, providing Avata pilots vivid, colors, highlights, and shadows that assure heightened fidelity to the real-life environments and situations the FPV drone is zooming over, around, and through.

The screens also boast 700 nits of brightness, a 100 Hz refresh rate, and what DJI calls “TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification,” ensuring “a smoother and more comfortable viewing experience.”

Extremely low 30 ms latency provided by DJI’s O3+ video transmission tech also delivers stable video flows for high-speed aerial photography. The unit also features built-in GPS communications, allowing Avata pilots to go through their FPV motions without having to use a smartphone connection.

DJI says the new Integra googles additionally facilitate use with a design that integrates the battery into the headband, thereby rending connecting cables accessories of the past. The company says the goggles are light, balanced, and comfortable to wear, and can be used for up to two hours per charge.

DJI Goggles Integra will be available on their own for DJI $499, as well as in combos mentioned further down.

DJI RC Motion 2 features an upgraded, motion sensing joystick created for use by FPV beginners for whom the Avata’s accessible operation was designed, as well as seasoned pilots who’ve largely been giving the drone’s flight chops glowing reviews.

The RC Motion 2 joystick is equipped with both an accelerator and a new reverse mode, enabling the full directional range of vertical, backward, and sideways flight. DJI says the controller not only eases quickly changing direction, but also facilitates landings as soon as suitable areas are spotted.

The entire hand-held package provides heightened accuracy and dynamic movement for users of all piloting levels, and allows newer pilots to transition to more complex maneuvers faster. An Fn dial on the joystick is used to swiftly adjust the camera’s ISO, shutter, and other settings without needing to interface with the goggles.

The DJI RC Motion 2 is available for $239 as a solo item, but DJI is also offering the remote, Integra Goggles, and even Avata FPV drone in bundles.

A DJI Avata Pro-View Combo with DJI Goggles 2, RC Motion 2, and Avata drone is now available for $1,428 at the DJI online store, and through authorized retailers.

A DJI Avata Explorer Combo will get buyers DJI Goggles Integra, DJI RC Motion 2, and DJI Avata FPV drone for $1,278.

“When combined with DJI Avata and DJI Goggles Integra, the user’s hand movements dictate the aircraft’s flight direction, delivering an immersive flight experience that feels like they are in the pilot seat,” the DJI release notes on the new products says. “With the DJI Fly app, users can also connect the DJI Goggles Integra to their smartphone, display a real-time camera view to their goggles and smartphone simultaneously, and even share the view with friends for a truly stunning and immersive flight experience.”

