Leaked DJI Avata FPV drone photos show stocks ready to ship ahead of Aug. 25 event

New photos have turned up on social media showing boxes of DJI’s new Avata FPV drone just waiting to be shipped, indicating the company’s CineWhoop UAV is merely an official unveiling away from being dispatched to legions of excited buyers.

Despite abundant leaks over the last several months, DJI has still not acknowledged existence of the Avata, much less announced when the FPV drone is to be launched. Yet given the “Born to Fly” teaser the company circulated last week, and not so cryptic collection of graphic hints it offered in a recent tweet, there’s little doubt DJI will roll out its newest UAV in an event scheduled Thursday.

See more Did someone say scavenger hunt?! 👀



We've hidden a few visual clues on the product we're about to release in this photo.

All you have to do is show us where they are & what they are and we'll choose a winner to receive our new product! pic.twitter.com/e3WjK6DqCL — DJI (@DJIGlobal) August 22, 2022

Moreover with photos tweeted by longtime reliable DJI product leakers @OsitaLV and @DealsDrone, it’s evident that if the company doesn’t launch the Avata FPV drone Thursday, it certainly has enough of the CineWhoop drones on hand to start shipping them to excited buyers whenever it does get around to releasing its latest bird.

See more Avata in stock and ready for sale.

Obviously, it's not mine… pic.twitter.com/B1GOcysaAP — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) August 23, 2022

See more DJI Avata， features pic.twitter.com/yaYG4K4oFM — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) August 24, 2022

Any remaining mystery on the subject will end at 9:00 a.m. EDT on August 25, when the DJI event either reveals the Avata FPV drone as one of the worst-kept, though anxiously awaited secrets in the drone world; or introduces something else while sitting on what’s clearly a huge reserve of the market-ready CineWhoop craft.

If, in the more than probable event Thursday’s DJI presentation introduces Avata to the world, DroneDJ’s Seth Kurkowski recently offered future owners an idea what they can expect when unboxing the FPV drone in addition to the new DJI Goggles 2 that will come with it:

Drone

DJI Goggles 2

Motion Controller

Flight battery

Battery (most likely for Goggles 2)

Charging adapter

Screen protector for Goggles 2

Eyeglass frame x2

Dual-band antenna

Headband

Screwdriver

Spare propellers

USB-C OTG cable

USB-C cable

Power cable

Lanyard

Manual (can’t forget this one!)

Though buyers wanting to get their hands DJI’s newest product aren’t likely to learn a lot more during Thursday’s unveiling that wasn’t already public through leaks, at least they’ll be relieved knowing the company has produced large enough reserves of the Avata CineWhoop UAV to ensure swift deliveries of the FPV drone whenever it is set free.

