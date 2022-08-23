Leaked DJI Avata FPV drone photos show stocks ready to ship ahead of Aug. 25 event

Bruce Crumley -
DJIFPV droneDJI Avata

New photos have turned up on social media showing boxes of DJI’s new Avata FPV drone just waiting to be shipped, indicating the company’s CineWhoop UAV is merely an official unveiling away from being dispatched to legions of excited buyers.

Despite abundant leaks over the last several months, DJI has still not acknowledged existence of the Avata, much less announced when the FPV drone is to be launched. Yet given the “Born to Fly” teaser the company circulated last week, and not so cryptic collection of graphic hints it offered in a recent tweet, there’s little doubt DJI will roll out its newest UAV in an event scheduled Thursday. 

Moreover with photos tweeted by longtime reliable DJI product leakers @OsitaLV and @DealsDrone, it’s evident that if the company doesn’t launch the Avata FPV drone Thursday, it certainly has enough of the CineWhoop drones on hand to start shipping them to excited buyers whenever it does get around to releasing its latest bird.

Any remaining mystery on the subject will end at 9:00 a.m. EDT on August 25, when the DJI event either reveals the Avata FPV drone as one of the worst-kept, though anxiously awaited secrets in the drone world;  or introduces something else while sitting on what’s clearly a huge reserve of the market-ready CineWhoop craft. 

If, in the more than probable event Thursday’s DJI presentation introduces Avata to the world, DroneDJ’s Seth Kurkowski recently offered future owners an idea what they can expect when unboxing the FPV drone in addition to the new DJI Goggles 2 that will come with it:

  • Drone
  • DJI Goggles 2
  • Motion Controller
  • Flight battery
  • Battery (most likely for Goggles 2)
  • Charging adapter
  • Screen protector for Goggles 2
  • Eyeglass frame x2
  • Dual-band antenna
  • Headband
  • Screwdriver
  • Spare propellers
  • USB-C OTG cable
  • USB-C cable
  • Power cable
  • Lanyard
  • Manual (can’t forget this one!)

Though buyers wanting to get their hands DJI’s newest product aren’t likely to learn a lot more during Thursday’s unveiling that wasn’t already public through leaks, at least they’ll be relieved knowing the company has produced large enough reserves of the Avata CineWhoop UAV to ensure swift deliveries of the FPV drone whenever it is set free.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is the world leader in drone technology with about 70% of the market share worldwide. The company is best…

FPV drone

DJI Avata

About the Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.
Bill expanding drone use by Ireland’s police expe...
Ukraine’s Army of Drones donation appeal features...
US Army taps AeroVironment JUMP 20 UAV in $8 million ta...
Alauda marks 250 eVTOL test flights ahead of new racing...
Annoyed by its buzzing noise, Dutch vacationer fires mu...
AirSeed finds new partner to help plant 100 million tre...
5 sessions you shouldn’t miss at DJI AirWorks 202...
Skydio drones automate Sydney Harbour Bridge inspection...
Load more...
Show More Comments