Ukraine sends 300 DJI Mavic 3T drones to battle Russians ahead of expected offensive

In another setback to global drone giant DJI’s efforts to keep its consumer and enterprise products from being used in the conflict provoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said this week a small army of 300 Mavic 3T UAVs had been procured and sent to the eastern front in the space of just a few days.

DJI has repeatedly made clear its opposition to its powerful aerial tech being repurposed for war or other violent activities. Indeed, in reaction to the status of its UAVs as preferred reconnaissance and attack gear in the hands of Russian and Ukrainian combatants, the company moved in last April to halt sales of its products in both countries.

That, however, hasn’t kept Ukraine from getting ahold of 300 Mavic 3T drones for deployment ahead of what many observers believe will be a springtime counter-offensive against Russian troops in the east of the country.

Read: Ukraine reportedly upping FPV drone fleet for rumored offensive against Russian forces

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology – Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced the procurement on social media Thursday. In addition to his text, Fedorov uploaded photos of the UAVs stacked in a small mountain.

“Big drones supply for the frontline,” his tweet said. “300 Mavic 3T already serve in Donbas, Zaporizhizhia and Kherson. ‘Birds’ have thermal imagers and zoom cameras to detect & destroy Russian hardware.”

According to a corresponding announcement on his ministry’s website, the $1.6 million used to buy the fleet of DJI Mavic 3T drones was raised by a trio of organizers in the space of three days under Ukraine’s Army of Drones program. The company’s product page lists an entry-level combo package for the craft at $5,780, making the full 300 worth just over $1.7 million.

Read: Ukraine details updated results of its Army of Drones campaign

A ministry press release stated all 300 of the drones have already been dispatched to critical spots in the east, possibly in preparation for a long-rumored spring offensive. It said Ukraine forces in Zaporizhia are now in possession of 85 of the DJI Mavic 3Ts, and those in Kherson are now using the drones against Russian forces.

It noted each drone is equipped with a thermal sensor and high-powered zoom camera enabling precise information-gathering missions, including night operation.

“They allow you to conduct reconnaissance, aim artillery, and most importantly, save the lives of our soldiers” Federov said, adding the Army of Drones project had now raised $108 million and purchased 3,201 aircraft.

“The Drone Army project has grown into a major state support for the development of UAVs in Ukraine,” he continuned. “All so that there are hundreds of times more drones at the front, because the courage of Ukrainians and technology will be key to future victory.”

Read: DJI drones still flowing to Russia despite April suspension of sales [Report]

News of the Mavic 3T drone deployment will raise the spirits of Ukraine supporters around the world. But it will also doubtless displease DJI as an additional sign its drones are still flowing into the nation’s conflict with Russia despite the company’s repeated efforts to prevent that.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos