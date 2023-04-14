REGENT unveils full-scale prototype, manufacturing plans for its electric seaglider

US developer of next-generation seaglider aircraft, REGENT, is building momentum toward the eventual launch of its water-hovering passenger plane with two new business announcements led by the unveiling of the full-scale version of its prototype craft.

Today REGENT presented a mock-up of the fully operational version of its passenger seaglider, which the company plans to put through initial test flights in 2024. Up until now, REGENT had been using a quarter-scale prototype of the plane for what it says have been successful aerial trials conducted over the past year.

In addition to bringing REGENT that much closer to testing needed for establishing a future certification program for the seaglider, the company says the full-scale rendition of the plane will give prospective clients a chance to physically interact with the craft as they finalize their fleet acquisitions.

REGENT says it has already signed deals for over 400 seagliders with airlines and other air transport companies that operate over water – estimated at over $8 billion.

In a paired announcement with the prototype’s unveiling, REGENT said it would soon expand its Rhode Island headquarters by adding 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space needed to start filling customer orders sometime around mid-decade.

“This mock-up, along with the announcement of our plans to build new state-of-the-art facilities, showcases our growth trajectory and our commitment to begin production as soon as possible,” said REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer. “Our studies, based on publicly validated data, show that our seagliders serve an $11 billion market that we project to swell to as much as $25 billion as battery technology advances. The $8 billion in orders our company has already received from a variety of companies around the world reflect the need for fast, reliable, and sustainable maritime transportation.”

REGENT’s all-electric 12-passenger seaglider is being developed to fly up to 180 miles at 180 mph between coastal destinations. By operating exclusively over water, the craft uses what’s known as an in-ground-wing effect, in which a foil lifts the planes 10 to 25 feet above the surface, assuring smooth flight on a pillow of air.

In addition to being non-polluting, REGENT says the planes save operators and infrastructure owners money by operating from existing ports and other maritime facilities.

Among the deals that REGENT has thus far signed are agreements with passenger carriers like Hawaiian Airlines, Mesa Airlines, New Zealand’s Ocean Flyer, and Germany’s FRS.

It has also struck a partnership with Southern Airlines and its Hawaiian interisland unit Mokulele Airlines, which will be the first carrier to receive REGENT’s initial seaglider run.

“Since shortly after our founding, Southern Airways has been working toward the day when all of our flying would be green,” said Stan Little, Southern Airways CEO. “During that time, we’ve been approached by dozens of companies seeking our participation in their efforts, as well. It wasn’t until we saw the work being done by REGENT that we decided to commit to a vehicle outside our current fleet. The seaglider is truly transformative, and Southern Airways is incredibly proud to be the launch customer through our Mokulele brand.”

