Mavic 3 Pro drone: DJI’s worst-kept secret?

Unless you’ve been avoiding social media all weekend, chances are you’ve already caught a glimpse or two of DJI’s upcoming new drone. Thanks to a number of leaks, the rumored Mavic 3 Pro has been revealed extensively before its official launch.

Leakers @Quadro_News and @DealsDrone have unleashed a flurry of online information about the unannounced drone, including its specs, configurations, prices, and what seem to be the actual marketing pictures of the product. While we don’t know how accurate their claims are, we only have to wait until tomorrow, 9 a.m. EDT, for DJI to tell us all there’s to know about its new drone.

In the meantime, here’s a rundown on the leaked features of the alleged Mavic 3 Pro drone…

According to leaker Igor Bogdanov, the Mavic 3 Pro boasts a triple-camera system, featuring three sensors and lenses with varying focal lengths. While the 4/3-inch CMOS Hasselblad camera carries forward from the original Mavic 3 series, you also get an improved 166mm telephoto camera and an all-new 70mm medium tele camera.

The primary camera expectedly supports 20MP photos with a native dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops. But it’s the 1/2-inch CMOS tele camera with 166mm focal length and wider f/3.4 aperture that has been introduced to support 12MP photos and 4K/60fps video with a 7x optical zoom and 28x hybrid magnification.

The leaker further claims that the medium tele camera will be able to shoot 48MP photos with 3x optical zoom and an aperture of f/2.8. And that Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS) will be available to accurately restore colors that the human eye perceives, allowing for impressive shots without the need for heavy post-production or complex color presets.

Also, according to leaks, DJI Mavic 3 Pro will boast an extended flight time of up to 43 minutes. The drone will come integrated with APAS 5.0 omnidirectional obstacle sensing and DJI’s flagship O3+ video transmission technology with stable and coherent transmission signal up to 15 km away.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaked photos

Mavic 3 Pro: Price and configurations

According to the screenshots Bogdanov seems to have taken from a European DJI reseller, Mavic 3 Pro will be available in four configurations, each more expensive than the other. But what’s more interesting is that this new drone appears to have been priced in the same range as the Mavic 3. Does that mean we can expect a price drop on the OG Mavic 3 drone now? That’s the hope! (Incidentally, the owner’s manual and complete specifications of the Mavic 3 had also leaked online before its official launch in 2021.)

DJI Mavic 3 Pro (No RC?): €1,799.90

DJI Mavic 3 Pro (DJI RC): €2,199.90

DJI Mavic 3 Pro FLy More Combo (DJI RC): €2,939.90

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC Pro): €3,679.90

There’s also supposed to be a Mavic 3 Pro Cine for professional creators, leaks indicate, with all three cameras supporting Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, and Apple ProRes 422 LT encoding. The Cine version is said to include a built-in 1TB SSD and a 10 GB/s lightspeed data cable, but its price is not yet known.

Stay tuned to DroneDJ for the official price list and availability announcement from DJI.

