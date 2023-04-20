Elistair releases tethered power module for DJI M30 drone

Elistair, a French manufacturer of drone tether systems, has announced a new power module for the DJI Matrice 30 (M30) drone.

The DJI M30 is an all-weather drone that integrates a 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with a 12MP wide-angle camera for 8K photo and 4K/30fps video resolution. Its ability to perform in heavy rains, high winds, high altitudes, and even in icy and snowy conditions and extreme temperatures from -20°C to 50°C, allows it to meet the needs of police, firefighters, and first responders who require a continuous aerial view with minimal logistical impact.

Elistair, meanwhile, has supplied more than 1,000 tethered drone stations to security forces around the world. The company comes with nine years of experience in persistence surveillance and tactical communications.

Elistair explains that its newly-announced tethered power module for the DJI M30 is compatible with the Ligh-T and Safe-T Ground Power Stations and allows hours of uninterrupted flight up to an altitude of 70 meters (230 feet).

The onboard module that enables the tether power supply weighs only 500g and can be easily fixed at the back of the drone. It offers a continuous power of 1000 Watts. It also allows the operator to quickly switch from free flight mode to captive flight mode.

According to Elisrtair, the new retrofit module will allow operators to benefit from the M30’s capabilities for more extended-duration missions such as event protection, firefighting, border surveillance, and response support. Here’s Elistair CEO Guilhem de Marliave:

Our goal is to offer great flexibility to Law enforcement and first responders by continuously enhancing our compatibility with the most suitable drones for security missions. We offer the widest range of air modules, and the development of a module dedicated to the DJI M30 was highly anticipated. The main challenge was to develop a module that was light and powerful enough to allow operators to fully exploit the observation capabilities of the M30 thanks to an optimal flight altitude.

Deliveries for the new tether system begin on April 30.

