 Skip to main content

Drones to aid North Dakota flood emergency response

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 21 2023 - 2:34 am PT
0 Comments
North Dakota flood drone vantis

An FAA UAS test site in North Dakota is preparing drones to support response efforts after Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding.

The Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) administers Vantis, a statewide beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone network at the Grand Sky Business Park near Grand Forks. NPUASTS says it will use drones in several ways to enhance recovery efforts.

For instance, during pre-mitigation, drones will be used to monitor flood levels, melt rates, and ice jams. Further, drone flights will be coordinated with first responders for quick access to real-time information. A 24/7 Mission Network and Operations Center (MNOC) is also planned to enable secure, 24×7 coverage, and coordination with emergency response personnel.

According to NPUASTS, all drone images and video footage will be made available for public viewing. In addition, a comprehensive flood risk report will soon be available at www.grandforksgov.com, which will provide the community with up-to-date information about flood risk. This will allow people to prepare more effectively for possible flooding.

“With Vantis, we’re supporting continuity in the state’s emergency response,” says Erin Roesler, director of operations and Vantis program executive. “It’s important that we recognize the state has this incredible platform in Vantis that will play an enormous role in the coordination of regional and, someday, state emergency preparedness plans.”

It’s worth mentioning that this spring flood season isn’t the first time Vantis has been called upon as a resource for emergency responders. In April 2022, heavy snow and ice in western North Dakota damaged utility infrastructure, leaving citizens without power. The state then mobilized drones to survey electrical infrastructure in rural areas, locate and assess the damage, and help prioritize resources for repairs and recovery, particularly in those areas which had become inaccessible due to high snowfalls or treacherous road conditions.

“As experienced flood fighters, North Dakotans are always looking for new and better solutions to the flooding challenges faced by our citizens and communities, and the state’s significant investment in drones gives us an innovative tool to help protect people and property,” says governor Burgum. “Providing real-time perspective and data collection from the skies will help our flood-related efforts on the ground.”

Read: DJI teases new product with triple-lens camera. Mavic 3 Pro drone incoming?

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

First responders

First responders
North Dakota

North Dakota
Flooding Vantis

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.