Zipline broadens US drone delivery reach with three new clients

Following the rollout of its entirely revamped and updated drone delivery hardware and configuration strategy, leading instant logistics company Zipline is expanding its client base and geographical reach with three new customers.

South San Francisco-based Zipline announced the new business deals on Wednesday, when it added global health and wellness brand GNC, Seattle food chain Pagliacci Pizza, and national transport company Associated Couriers to its roster of drone delivery customers. All three are set to use Zipline’s updated P2 aerial transport network when it’s slated to come on line later this year after a battery of trials.

Read: Surging Zipline activity and glowing reputation lift valuation to $4.2 billion

In addition to increasing the number of partner businesses and broadening the range of activities its clients are involved in, Zipline’s trio of new recruits also considerably expands and diversifies the geographical footprint of its drone delivery operations.

Associated Courriers, for example, will introduce drone delivery options for parcels to clients in Long Island – a new zone of activity for Zipline.

Service for GNC will begin in Salt Lake City – where Zipline already has relationships delivering prescriptions for local healthcare providers – before expanding elsewhere in the US. Pagliacci Pizza, meanwhile, will add the greater Seattle area to the work it has been doing for MultiCare Health System delivering medication in Washington.

Read: Forget drones: Zipline says success comes from serving human needs

In exchange for assisting Zipline’s effort to extend its instant logistics operation across the US, the three new clients will receive nearly silent, non-polluting, pin-point drone delivery that promises to be seven times speedier than previous ground transport options.

“Zipline’s instant delivery solution is faster, more convenient, and better for the environment than traditional automotive delivery,” said Irene Scher, Zipline’s senior vice president of US go-to-market activity. “We provide the best delivery experience on earth for consumers and businesses of any size, industry, and location. We’re excited to go above and beyond for GNC, Pagliacci Pizza, and Associated Couriers’ customers.”

Embrace of Zipline’s entirely modernized P2 system – consisting of automated order loading mechanisms, “Zip” transport drones, and new R2D2-esque payload droids that can land on tightly confined delivery spots using self-direction mechanisms as they’re lowered – is allowing clients to revamp their own approach to serving customers.

Read more: Zipline unveils all new autonomous home delivery drone and payload droid network

GNC, for example, is partnering with Zipline to deliver innovative, science-backed wellness products directly to people’s homes around Salt Lake City using the P2 platform when it’s available later this year. Awaiting that, the company will being transitioning away from existing ground transport with Zipline’s first-generation P1 network, which has completed over 600,000 deliveries in the US, a host of African nations, and across three continents.

“We are focused on building, testing, and fortifying innovation solutions that enable our business to support our consumers on their path to achieve their goals,” said Alan Chester, GNC’s chief supply chain officer. “This partnership with Zipline will enable GNC to quickly and efficiently deliver our incredible products to consumers to help them stick to wellness routines.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.