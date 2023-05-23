New drone tracking app, Air Sentinel, hits Google Play Store

Another drone tracking app has hit the market. Air Sentinal, an app that allows you to detect drones flying near you broadcasting Remote ID signals, is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Remote ID is a feature that allows a drone to transmit information such as its identity, location, aircraft altitude, and control station or takeoff location. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required to have this Remote ID capability by law. A drone can either have Remote ID capabilities built in or it could be outfitted with an external device to ensure compliance.

The Air Sentinel app, a product of airspace intelligence company Airsentinel.ai, promises users critical information related to detected drones, including its digital license plate, location, and flight path.

According to Alan Erickson, co-CEO of Airsentinel.ai, the primary objective of the app is to democratize airspace security. “With the launch of the Airsentinel.ai app on Google Play, we are taking a giant leap in that direction. It just works,” Erickson says.

Admittedly, the app’s focus is to give people the tools to monitor and manage their airspace. “Private companies can greatly benefit from our app by safeguarding their premises from unwanted drone intrusions, protecting intellectual property, and ensuring the security of their operations. Public safety organizations and cities can also use the app to monitor and control drone activities in their jurisdictions, enhancing security and minimizing potential threats,” Erickson points out.

It helps that the app doesn’t reveal specific pilot locations to unauthorized users. And “Authorized User” accounts, at present, are free only for government entities.

