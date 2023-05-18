Automated indoor monitoring with Parrot ANAFI Ai drone

European drone manufacturer Parrot’s flagship ANAFI Ai drone can now be used for automated indoor monitoring.

Following a technology partnership with Swiss drone automation specialist Tinamu, Parrot’s 4G connectivity drone is ready to be leveraged for warehouse inventory management by mining, commodity trading, and construction companies.

Tinamu is a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich (ETH Zurich). The team’s turnkey solution for drone-based inspection automation consists of a dashboard that visualizes relevant information, analytics software running on a secured cloud, and the drone system connected to a communication network. Real-time insights are directly delivered to the asset owners.

Tinamu feels that the market need for drone-based indoor monitoring is massive. And that existing automation solutions require high-end expensive hardware, with most service providers focusing on packaged goods warehouses only.

So, as the first application of its indoor monitoring drone innovation, Tinamu decided to focus on end-to-end automated stockpile volume measurement instead. “Industrial companies are doing this manually on paper for decades and losing billions each year,” Tinamu’s Denis Libouton tells DroneDJ. “We are now active in several locations in Europe and will keep expanding.”

Chris Roberts, VP and chief sales and marketing officer of Parrot, adds:

Automating drones is the future for scaling professional drone usage. Being able to achieve this for indoor locations is a truly complex challenge and Tinamu has developed a very innovative software solution for this. Using the Parrot ANAFI Ai indoors demonstrates its full intelligent robotic potential and opens up and deepens new types of services and activities for enterprises.

It’s worth pointing out that the cybersecurity-savvy ANAFI Ai is compliant with the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which can be an important consideration while dealing with extremely sensitive warehouse inventory data.

Further, the drone is equipped with a hardware component called Secure Element that protects the integrity of its embedded software and provides a unique identity to the drone for 4G pairing and strong authentication. Moreover, Parrot collects no data without the consent of the users, ensuring total privacy if required.

