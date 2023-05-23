 Skip to main content

Vertical’s South Korea AAM partner to link air taxis in mobility app

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | May 23 2023 - 7:10 am PT
Advanced air mobility (AAM) company Vertical Aerospace has established a multi-faceted partnership with the self-described “super app provider” mobility unit of South Korea’s internet giant, Kakao Corporation, including pre-orders of up to 50 of the UK startup’s VX4 air taxis.

London-based Vertical said the accord links it with South Korea’s Kakao Mobility, which has attracted 30 million regular users to its app providing 20 different transportation services, among which are on-demand taxi hailing, e-bike use, designated driver services, parking, and short-range logistics. The partnership also includes Kakao Mobility’s pre-order of up to 50 of Vertical’s VX4 AAM aircraft, which will allow air taxi flights to be added the app’s other locomotive options.

The Vertical-Kakao Mobility AAM link-up not only represents further proof of South Korea moving fast to prepare for nearing air taxi services. It also is another example of air taxi developers like Vertical courting diversified transport app providers as natural partners in reaching and interfacing with future clients. US company Joby, for example, had earlier joined forces with the country’s SK Telecom and TMAP, motivated by similar objectives.

The partnership calls for Kakao Mobility to support Vertical’s efforts commercializing AAM operations in South Korea. That will involve preparing and carrying out network and fleet planning, infrastructure requirements, regulatory development, and consumer awareness of air taxi services

The joint working group it will form with Kakao Mobility will also further extend the network of AAM alliances Vertical has formed in South Korea as it progresses toward introduction of air taxi services. Other local partners in that include LG Uplus, GS E&C, and the country’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport through its K-UAM Grand Challenge to promote future aerial activities.

Joining forces with Kakao Mobility is therefore not only significant in Vertical extending its AAM network in South Korea, but also in forging its first partnership anywhere in the world with an app provider that can link users to the firm’s air taxi services, then seamlessly transition travelers to waiting ground transport options.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Kakao Mobility,” said Vertical CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick. “With its over 30 million registered users, Kakao Mobility is the go-to choice to ‘hail a ride,’ and with our partnership, we look forward to people across South Korea being able to fly in a VX4 in the years to come. We are thrilled to be working together to make our joint vision a reality’.” 

Vertical’s VX4 is designed to fly a pilot and up to four passengers as far as 100 miles at cruise speeds of 150 miles per hour. The air taxi – whose prototype is advancing through test flights ahead of concurrent UK and European Union certification procedures – has chalked up a large number of pre-production orders from companies. Those include American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avolon, Bristow, Marubeni, Iberojet, Japan Airlines, and Air Asia, either through direct contracts or via leasing partners.

