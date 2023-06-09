Frequentis to supply Lithuania’s national drone UTM system

Austrian aviation tech specialist Frequentis has been selected to provide its unmanned traffic management (UTM) system to Lithuania’s air navigation service provider, Oro Navigacija, in an effort to integrate drone traffic into the country’s wider airspace.

Vienna-based Frequentis said it had been selected by Oro Navigacija to adapt its UTM solution to Lithuania’s skies, which like most around the globe are becoming increasingly crowded as low-altitude drones cohabitate with legacy aircraft like planes and helicopters.

That effort is expected to dovetail with similar moves afoot in Norway, Estonia, and other Baltic and Nordic nations integrating UAVs into their airspaces. That new pairing is also planned to mesh into common regional UTM systems Frequentis and Lithuania are working on through the Gulf of Finland U-space drone trials.

Under their agreement, Frequentis will provide Oro Navigacija its full array of UTM tech, including the Common Information Services capability that will offer real-time, shared situational awareness and information exchanges across Lithuania’s airspace.

Frequentis will also supply its cloud-based UTM Airspace Manager and linked Operation Manager applications. Those allow both legacy craft pilots and drone operators to log, manage, and visualize all flight plans and requests. The Frequentis UTM solution is fully compliant with national and European Union U-space regulations Lithuania is bound by.

Frequentis and Oro Navigacija plan to combine their operational and domain-specific expertise to integrate the growing number of aviation stakeholders into the system – first in Lithuania, and later around the region. Initial objectives in that will be permitting emergency services, infrastructure inspectors, and other safety-critical operators to use the system as and whenever their needs require.

“Drones are growing in popularity to support and add value to industry and infrastructure, as well as for emergency services,” says Frequentis Frequentis vice president of new market solutions, Thomas Pilsl. “Frequentis is assisting organizations with enhancing their technical capabilities so that they can introduce drones both safely and efficiently by facilitating seamless information exchange between all relevant stakeholders.”

