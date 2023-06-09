 Skip to main content

Frequentis to supply Lithuania’s national drone UTM system

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Jun 9 2023 - 2:27 am PT
0 Comments
Frequentis Lithuania drone

Austrian aviation tech specialist Frequentis has been selected to provide its unmanned traffic management (UTM) system to Lithuania’s air navigation service provider, Oro Navigacija, in an effort to integrate drone traffic into the country’s wider airspace.

Vienna-based Frequentis said it had been selected by Oro Navigacija to adapt its UTM solution to Lithuania’s skies, which like most around the globe are becoming increasingly crowded as low-altitude drones cohabitate with legacy aircraft like planes and helicopters. 

That effort is expected to dovetail with similar moves afoot in Norway, Estonia, and other Baltic and Nordic nations integrating UAVs into their airspaces. That new pairing is also planned to mesh into common regional UTM systems Frequentis and Lithuania are working on through the Gulf of Finland U-space drone trials. 

Read: Austro Control selects future UTM system integrating drones in Austrian airspace

Under their agreement, Frequentis will provide Oro Navigacija its full array of UTM tech, including the Common Information Services capability that will offer real-time, shared situational awareness and information exchanges across Lithuania’s airspace.

Frequentis will also supply its cloud-based UTM Airspace Manager and linked Operation Manager applications. Those allow both legacy craft pilots and drone operators to log, manage, and visualize all flight plans and requests. The Frequentis UTM solution is fully compliant with national and European Union U-space regulations Lithuania is bound by. 

Frequentis and Oro Navigacija plan to combine their operational and domain-specific expertise to integrate the growing number of aviation stakeholders into the system – first in Lithuania, and later around the region. Initial objectives in that will be permitting emergency services, infrastructure inspectors, and other safety-critical operators to use the system as and whenever their needs require.

“Drones are growing in popularity to support and add value to industry and infrastructure, as well as for emergency services,” says Frequentis Frequentis vice president of new market solutions, Thomas Pilsl. “Frequentis is assisting organizations with enhancing their technical capabilities so that they can introduce drones both safely and efficiently by facilitating seamless information exchange between all relevant stakeholders.” 

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)
Lithuania

Lithuania
Frequentis

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.