Draganfly extends Ukraine support with multi-year drone training role

Canadian drone hardware and systems developer Draganfly is diversifying its aerial activities in Ukraine through a new, multi-year contract to create a UAV training program destined for agencies under command of the nation’s Interior Ministry, including the National Guard and police.

Draganfly announced it had been selected to develop the new drone instruction and training curriculum for Ukraine’s Interior Ministry agencies just a week after the company began redeploying its UAVs already assisting the country, and help locate and provide for flooding victims around Kherson following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Read more: Draganfly drones aid Ukraine rescue of Kherson flood victims

The pair of events underlined the Saskatchewan-based company’s diversifying activities helping Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion.

Draganfly has supplied humanitarian organizations in the county with heavy-lift cargo UAVs to transport medical aid to victims of aerial attacks. It has also provided its specialized drones to assist with landmine detection and clearing efforts, and still others for reconnaissance missions.

Under its pluri-annual agreement with the Interior Ministry, Draganfly will create an instructional program under which members of various state agencies will learn to pilot company-made and -supplied drones and their countermeasure systems.

As part of that agreement, the company will work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is tasked with responsibilities including maintaining public order and safety, combating crime, ensuring border security, and protecting human rights. In providing drone instruction for agencies involved in those efforts, Draganfly will interface with Ukraine‘s National Police, State Emergency Service, State Border Guard Service , and the National Guard.

Read: Ukraine trains 10,000 drone pilots for expected counter-offensive

Also participating in the effort to train new cohorts of drone pilots each year will be the HEAL-Corps NGO. Members of the Florida-based group include disaster medicine doctors, academics, trauma surgeons, and emergency medicine trainers who have been working alongside Ukrainian and international civilian support organizations. They’ll soon offer insights on how drones can assist with those activities under the Draganfly-led program.

“We are incredibly honored that Draganfly has been selected to provide drone pilot training for the Ministry of Interior of Ukraine and all its agencies,” said company CEO Cameron Chell. “Training and fielding up to a 1,000 new pilots per year will be extremely impactful for the Ministry’s capabilities in its service to Ukraine. Draganfly’s experience and systems are well matched to provide and scale the training required for the vast number of missions and use cases.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.