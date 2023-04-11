Draganfly to integrate its drones into CODAN’s specialized communications systems

Canadian drone and UAV systems developer Draganfly is continuing its business expansion drive through a new partnership with Australian specialized communications solutions company CODAN Communications.

Draganfly says it brokered an accord with CODAN to integrate its drone and related UAV platforms into the crafted communications systems the Australian group provides for defense, security, humanitarian causes, public safety, and other clients around the globe.

Dating its activity back to 1959 when it provided electronic devices to customers in rural Australia, CODAN is now active in over 150 countries worldwide, providing adapted communication systems to public agencies and private businesses. It also designs and supplies robust solutions to militaries, disaster response units, humanitarian groups, and other non-governmental organizations that are working in unstable or chaotic environments.

Draganfly will now work with CODAN to integrate its drones and navigation systems into the Australian company’s diversified and reliable communication platforms, drawing in part on the Manitoba-based firm’s experience working with aid, first response, and demining groups in Ukraine.

“Like Draganfly, CODAN delivers its capabilities worldwide for the military, defense, humanitarian, peacekeeping, commercial, security, and public safety markets,” said CODAN president Paul Sangster. “This partnership will provide turnkey solutions to customers that leverage Draganfly’s class-leading drones and CODAN’s robust technologies for systems that are second to none in their ability to service the global market in any application across all industries.”

Its partnership with CODAN is the latest in a series of moves Draganfly has made in the past year to broaden its business activities and enhance the technologies that can be used aboard its drones.

Last month, the company announced it had expanded its manufacturing capabilities to keep pace with booming demand. That followed several announcements from Draganfly that it had struck alliances with a variety of sensor and other tech companies to strengthen the performance of its drones.

In February, the company said it was taking on new responsibilities assisting groups in Ukraine in overcoming hardships created by Russia’s invasion, and it began providing additional drones for increased situational awareness objectives.

Its work with CODAN aims to span Draganfly’s involvement with clients in exceptional circumstances like Ukraine with the needs of enterprise and government agencies facing other kinds of communications challenges.

“We are excited for CODAN and Draganfly to provide innovative solutions to complex problems faced by organizations operating in challenging environments,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “Draganfly’s being selected to integrate our UAV platform into CODAN’s premium government and defense platform is an incredible honor and an important milestone as CODAN is demonstrated global leader in radio and communication technology.”

