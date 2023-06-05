Quantum-Systems sending more drones, opens support centers, for Ukraine defense

German developer of strategic and military drones Quantum-Systems has inaugurated multipurpose centers in Ukraine to strengthen its support of the nation’s defense against Russia’s seemingly endless invasion.

The move makes good on a pledge Quantum made in January as it announced it would provide 105 of its specialized data-gathering Vector drones to Ukraine, in tandem with Germany’s official support of Kyiv as it battles Russian aggression. The new centers will offer assistance designed to maximize effective deployment of the company’s defense UAVs. Their opening was first reported by the Ukrainian military site Militarnyi, and since confirmed by company statements.

The new centers are located in key areas across Ukraine, and will provide service, repair, training, support, and logistics for Quantum’s Vector drones used in the conflict. Those UAVs feature low-noise engines to avoid detection, and encrypted IP connections securely transmitting video streams during reconnaissance and intelligence missions.

To date, Quantum has delivered a total of 138 Vector drones to Ukraine, with Kyiv having ordered an additional 300 in late May.

The company also manufactures Scorpion and Trinity UAVs – the latter being a fixed-wing, vertical takeoff craft capable of carrying LiDAR, multispectral, and high-resolution RGB sensors. All Quantum systems operate using artificial intelligence applications facilitating identification of objects spotted during missions.

Quantum says its Vector drones can be readied for use in a mere two minutes, and provide enhanced maneuverability at top speeds of 72 km/h during sorties in any kind of weather condition.

In addition to maximizing the efficiency of its drones through specialized pilot training, Quantum says the maintenance, repair, and spare parts stockpiling functions will help extend the life and performance of Vector UAVs in Ukraine’s defensive efforts.

They will also facilitate the company’s ongoing interfacing with Ukraine units using its aerial tech, which is used adapt or otherwise enhance Vector deployment based on direct input of operators.

“Quantum Systems stands firmly in support of Ukraine and their democracy, and we are dedicated to assisting them in defending their country, whatever it takes,” said Quantum CEO Florian Seibel in a release on the developments. “The trust of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in our systems holds immense significance for us. We consider it a privilege to contribute to Ukraine’s defense, and we remain committed to delivering superior systems to their armed forces. Our unwavering belief in democratic values, coupled with the daily challenges faced by Ukrainian soldiers, fuels our motivation, and accelerates our development processes.”

