The DJI Mini 4 Pro has entered the chat, or Mini 3S?

Image: Jasper Ellens

Yesterday, we came across a few leaked photos that purportedly showcase new DJI drones. While it’s expected to see more photos of the Air 3 as we approach a possible announcement, the photos of a potential Mini 4 came as a surprise. Especially since the release of a new Mini drone would deviate significantly from DJI’s typical product timeline.

Jasper Ellens shared some new photos yesterday, featuring the Air 3 and supposedly the Mini 4 Pro being tested in the field. Typically, these field test photos indicate that the drone’s release is near, usually within the next six to eight months. However, the specific timing is dependent on the product type. (cough cough… Inspire 3)

We’ve been aware of the upcoming Air 3 for a while now and have recently started seeing numerous field test photos in the past couple of weeks. On the other hand, the Mini 4 caught us off guard.

Too soon for a new release?

DJI, unlike someone like Apple, doesn’t usually provide yearly updates for all of their best-selling products. Typically, we see a refreshed version every two to three years, with an updated “S” variant halfway through.

Introducing a completely new Mini 4 Pro would significantly deviate from this trend, considering the Mini 3 Pro has only been on the market for a year. Since then, we’ve seen the release of the standard Mini 3, which featured a slightly downgraded camera and the removal of obstacle avoidance sensors.

So, what would make sense? Perhaps this is an early field test of a Mini 3S Pro. It would be a new move for DJI to introduce an “S” variant for their Mini product line, as it has typically been reserved for their higher-priced Air and Mavic drones. However, the Mini 3 Pro is a powerful product and could be considered on par with its larger counterparts.

Let’s assume it’s all real – what would be new?

Now, let’s examine the supposed photo of the Mini 4 Pro. What sets it apart? Well, not much. If you showed me the photo alone, I would tell you it’s a poor-quality image of a Mini 3 Pro.

In the first photo of the Mini 4 Pro, it appears to have the same camera and gimbal system as the Mini 3. The design allows the camera to tilt upward and rotate for portrait shooting. It also retains the same front obstacle avoidance pods and a generally frog-like appearance.

However, the obstacle avoidance pods do appear different. It seems as though they’ve incorporated some Air 2S-like sensors to enhance the drone’s sideways sensing capability. In case you’re curious, the Mini 3 Pro is practically blind to anything beside it.

Another change is noticeable with the navigation lights. The two front lights are now absent, as they’ve been relocated to the rear legs. Strangely, the only two alterations shown are the aspects I dislike the most about the Mini 3 Pro. So, if this is true, I would happily make the purchase.

In my opinion, if this is indeed a Mini 4 Pro, the release is still quite far off. However, if it’s a Mini 3S Pro, I could see it happening this year.

