Looks like the DJI Air 3 will share two focal lengths with the Mavic 3 Pro

Image: Jasper Ellens

One of the biggest questions circulating before the upcoming announcement of the Air 3 is the focal lengths that the cameras will feature. Especially now that it appears it will have a dual camera setup, we might finally have the answer to what we can expect whenever DJI reveals its latest creation.

Another leak from Jasper Ellens on Friday provides the clearest view yet of the two cameras on the Air 3. Earlier marketing photos hinted that the Air 3 would include an F1.7 camera at the bottom and an F2.8 camera at the top. We also speculated that the bottom camera would be the wide, main camera, while the top camera would have the telelens.

Well, our speculation turned out to be correct, which wasn’t too difficult to guess, but it’s still a win. The two focal lengths indeed align with the wide and zoom functions, with the bottom camera being wide and the top camera being zoom. So, what are these focal lengths? They’re not new to us; the wide camera will have a 24mm equivalent, while the zoom will have a 70mm equivalent.

If those numbers sound familiar, it’s because they match the focal lengths of the current lineup of consumer drones offered by DJI. Both the Mini 3 and Mavic 3 series boast 24mm equivalent cameras, although with different sensor sizes. The Air 3’s sensor is expected to fall somewhere in the middle, at least 1-inch, like the Air 2S.

What is this? Looks like a dirty #dji #air3 part. Maybe it got lost in the factory or crashed? F1.7 is nice though. pic.twitter.com/Bf2nxz2PYT — Jasper Ellens | DJI Flight Club (@JasperEllens) July 7, 2023

Lastly, DJI recently introduced the 70mm equivalent lens with the Mavic 3 Pro, which has revolutionized the drone industry. The lens’s compression capability produces outstanding photos and videos, and from the latest image, it seems we can expect the same excellence with the Air 3.

Are you excited about the Air 3? Let us know your thoughts on the changes coming to the drone and whether you plan to purchase it!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.