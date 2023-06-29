New DJI Air 3 product photos show dual camera gimbal and RC 2 changes

Well, the day has arrived. Product photos of DJI’s upcoming Air 3 drone have been leaked, leaving no room for speculation regarding its appearance. The images of the Fly More Combo showcase everything that will be included with the Air 3, including the new RC 2 and RC-N2 controllers.

Confirmed: DJI Air 3 to have two cameras

Although there were prior speculations and blurry images that hinted at the presence of two cameras on the Air 3, these product photos provide undeniable proof. Similar to the original Mavic 3, the Air 3 will feature two cameras stacked on top of each other. The lingering question now is whether the Air 3 will be priced higher or lower than the Mavic 3 Classic.

The initial leak about the Air 3 mentioned the presence of two cameras, but the details were uncertain. Speculation suggested that it would include a 1-inch wide-angle camera and a 3x or 7x camera on top. However, the information lacked certainty.

This morning, DealsDrone was the first to share product photos of the Air 3 on Twitter. However, WinFuture was the original source of the leaks. The drone boasts a larger, dual-camera setup and a body design reminiscent of the Mavic 3.

Upon close inspection, it appears that the top camera bears the marking F2.8. Hopefully, this suggests that if the lower camera is the primary one, akin to the Mavic 3, it will have a sub-F2 aperture.

Another noteworthy observation from these initial product photos is that the Air 3 will not feature any Hasselblad camera, unlike its larger sibling. This differentiation between the Mavic lineup and the Air series was somewhat expected, at least by me.

Air 3 product photos detail Fly More Combo items

Additionally, recent reports suggest that DJI will introduce two upgraded controllers alongside the Air 3: the RC 2 and RC-N2. WinFuture’s product photos showcase all the available bundles at launch, including the Air 3 with RC-N2, Air 3 with RC 2, and Fly More Combos with both controllers. It wouldn’t be surprising if DJI releases an option later this year to purchase the drone alone, catering to those who don’t require the new controllers.

In these images, we finally get our first glimpse of the RC 2. While it largely resembles the original RC that was released with the Mini 3 Pro, it now sports two external antennas. Although I haven’t encountered any issues with connection quality while flying, some pilots have reported lower signal strength at greater distances or near structures and power lines. These external antennas are expected to address those concerns.

The RC-N2 is also depicted, but no external changes from the N1 are visible.

Finally, let’s quickly go over the contents of the Air 3 Fly More Combo. Firstly, the carrying case appears to have a design similar to the one that accompanied the Mavic 3 Pro, possibly slightly smaller to accommodate the smaller size of the Air 3. Secondly, the batteries will have their own case, making storage in backpacks or cases much more convenient. This is a fantastic addition, in my opinion, similar to the battery charging case of the Mini 3.

Apart from these two items, nothing particularly stands out that we haven’t seen in previous Fly More Combos. Now, all that remains is to learn the definitive pricing. The prices mentioned by Igor Bogdanov and WinFuture differ by a few hundred dollars (USD) on the higher end. Additionally, we eagerly await an official release date. Since there haven’t been any DJI FCC filings yet, the release could still be a few weeks away, or DJI might have become adept at concealing them from the public.

