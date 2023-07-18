BETAFPV sub-100g DJI O3 Cinewhoop drone restock on the way

FPV drone specialist BETAFPV says a fresh stock for Pavo Pico, the company’s smallest 2S whoop quadcopter, could arrive as soon as the end of this month. The ultra-light Cinewhoop has been lapped up by users because it weighs under 100 grams and yet can carry the DJI O3 Air Unit.

Redesigned after an extensive beta test program, Pavo Pico is the smallest whoop in the market to carry a DJI O3 video transmission module. Suitable for flying both indoors and outdoors, this tiny drone also supports other mainstream HD digital VTX modules such as Walksnail Avatar HD Pro and Caddx Vista.

The pocket-sized Cinewhoop has a small 80 mm wheelbase and is equipped not only with 45 mm propellers but the latest F4 1S 12A AIO brushless flight controller V3, which greatly heightens the flying experience.

BETAFPV says it used ultra-light PP material to make the HD VTX mounting bracket, increasing its toughness. Further, the antenna fixing slot and frame have been fused to reduce damage risk, while the camera’s installation height has been lowered with a protective printed part to limit its movable angle to 30 degrees.

Additionally, BETAFPV has designed special ND filters for the DJI O3 camera, so you can achieve slower shutter speeds or wider apertures when flying. The drone maker has also incorporated a unique rubber damper vibration-damping design, used with GyroFlow stabilization software, which greatly enhances safety and ensures a smooth, HD image output.

Watch the below video to learn how to install a DJI O3 Air Unit on a Pavo Pico drone:

Read more: New DJI gimbal firmware brings better tracking, extended Tilt Mode

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.