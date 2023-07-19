DJI releases new firmware updates for M300, M350 RTK drones

New firmware is now available to download for DJI Enterprise flagship drone platforms. Both the Matrice 300 (M300) RTK and Matrice 350 (M350) RTK commercial drones have received firmware upgrades today.

The highlight of the fresh software package is that it improves the stability of the DJI Pilot 2 app. Pilot 2 is the new flight app for all users of the M300, M350, and Matrice 30 drone series. The app, which comes pre-installed with the enterprise remote controller, is optimized to clearly present the mission type and flight status while ensuring easy and smooth control of the aircraft and payloads.

Here are the latest firmware versions for both the aircraft and their peripherals:

DJI M300 RTK July 2023 firmware

Aircraft firmware: v07.00.01.00 (for DJI Smart Controller Enterprise) and v57.00.01.00 (for DJI RC Plus)

Remote Controller firmware: v07.00.01.01 (DJI Smart Controller Enterprise) and v01.02.04.45 (DJI RC Plus)

Pilot 2 App: v7.0.2.5 (built-in DJI Smart Controller Enterprise) and v7.0.3.9 (built-in DJI RC Plus)

Intelligent Battery Station: v07.00.00.01 (BS60) and v07.00.00.01 (BS65)

Intelligent Flight Battery: v01.02.05.44 (BS60) and v09.03.00.39 (TB65)

D-RTK 2 Mobile Station for Matrice drones: v03.01.00.00

Zenmuse H20/H20T: v07.00.01.05

Zenmuse H20N: v07.00.01.05

Zenmuse P1: v07.00.01.10

Zenmuse L1: v07.00.01.10

Zenmuse Z30: v01.00.07.10

Zenmuse XT2: v01.00.03.50

Zenmuse XT S: v01.00.00.09

DJI X-Port: v01.03.05.01

DJI Skyport: v01.04.00.00

DJI Skyport V2: v01.03.05.00

DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series): v2.1.10

DJI M350 RTK July 2023 firmware

Aircraft firmware: v07.00.00.02

Remote Controller firmware: v01.02.04.45

DJI Pilot 2 App Android: v7.0.3.9

D-RTK 2 Mobile Station for Matrice: v03.01.0000

BS65 Intelligent Battery Station: v07.00.00.01

BS60 Intelligent Battery Station: v07.00.00.01

TB65 Intelligent Flight Battery v09.03.00.39

TB60 Intelligent Flight Battery v01.02.05.44

Zenmuse H20/H20T: v07.00.01.05

Zenmuse H20N: v07.00.01.05

Zenmuse P1: v07.00.01.10

Zenmuse L1: v07.00.01.10

DJI X-Port: v01.03.05.01

DJI Skyport V2: v01.03.05.00

DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series): v2.1.10

Make sure the aircraft, remote controller, battery, D-RTK 2 mobile station (if used), and payload (if used) are updated to the latest firmware version. You can download the latest firmware from the official website to a microSD card to update the Zenmuse L1, P1, as well as H20N payloads.

The complete release notes for the DJI M300 RTK drone can be found here, and for the M350 RTK aircraft here.

